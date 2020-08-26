Local View: Medicine at a crossroads

The plea for healthcare workers has never been louder. It was New York in March. Now it’s Arizona. And Florida. And Texas.
There are hospital staffing shortages nationwide, which is even more concerning when we consider the fact that many of our doctors are rapidly becoming our patients; in states such as Rhode Island, medical personnel made up a quarter of confirmed coronavirus cases.
Now more than ever, we need all hands on deck from medical workers -- so we have to examine why some hands have further to reach. I am a sophomore biochemistry major on the pre-medicine track at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and even as an undergraduate, the disparities between men and women in medicine are glaringly obvious.
“You’d potentially only have to work 10 to 15 hours a week as a perfusionist, so if any females here want to be able to work in the healthcare field and take care of your family, it’s a great option,” a guest speaker told my biochemistry class. And this sentiment speaks to a larger problem.
Women make up about one-third of practicing physicians and half of those in training -- shouldering the responsibility of healthcare with their male counterparts. But despite this increasingly equal distribution of medical labor, the distribution of domestic labor remains unequal among female and male physicians; women work 11 fewer hours per week when compared to women without children as reported by JAMA Internal Medicine. Men, childless or not, work the same hours.
Because of this pressure for work and home balance for women in medicine, it should come as no surprise that women also enter the field with more hesitation and more self-doubt.
When I began my studies, I felt like an outsider to the people I was surrounded by, and I questioned my ability to succeed with it in college. I felt like if it didn’t come easily, it wasn’t meant for me. Looking back, it fits the definition of imposter syndrome: feelings of inadequacy that persist despite evident success -- a feeling women in medicine know all too well.
Moreover, medicine is a discipline in which women are traditionally outsiders. Carly Stockwell in her 2017 College Factual article writes that only 37% of STEM graduates in 2016 were women. I didn’t notice a lack of women in my classes, but I did notice more apprehension from them. The men seemed to exude more confidence in labs and lectures -- a more nonchalant attitude, whether or not they were actually more proficient in the material.
And while these disparities aren’t unique to medicine, their “manifestations are particularly acute in a physically and emotionally demanding profession with a lengthy training process that allows few, if any, breaks,” writes Dhruv Khullar in the New York Times.
Further, these disparities are some among many for women in medicine -- including a significant pay gap, a frightening suicide rate and the unlikelihood of advancing to full professorship, with women accounting for a mere one-sixth of medical school deans and department chairs.
This isn’t surprising, either, given that women are trained in a medical school and residency system that was designed for men in the 1960s and has changed little since.
The strenuous 36-hour shifts and 80-hour work weeks during residency did not come easily to men in the 1960s and certainly do not come easily to women trying to balance household duties, children and, of course, battling a global pandemic on the frontlines. This also isn’t surprising when women are often only encouraged to pursue medicine and a family as a package deal.
But we are at a turning point in history. A tiny, invisible virus is exposing every fault and flaw within our health care system. And we’re starting to see the importance of having female physicians on duty for those extra 11 hours.
And I am starting to see the importance of entering this field with confidence and drive. We’ve been a feeble match for COVID-19 so far. We’ve lost nearly 180,000 American lives -- more than in World War I, when we saw women step into new shoes, taking on roles to do their part in saving the country.
Similarly, defeating COVID-19 is going to require an army of physicians -- an army that cannot be sustained without women -- women that need our support, our changes and our respect.
Zoe Keese is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
