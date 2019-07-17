My brother’s death was put in motion over 20 years ago.
He died last January after a 15-year battle with an asbestos-caused disease, abdominal mesothelioma. While consulting on a power plant project, he ingested asbestos particles from turbo generators supplied by a major American company.
The company denied that fact. They could have used an alternate material but that would have cost money for reengineering, retooling and retesting. That would have hurt profit – the bottom line.
The out-of-court settlement was the largest that company ever paid to an individual up to that time. My brother turned philanthropist, spending much of the money he received to help those less fortunate and support research on the cancer that took him.
We are facing a similar choice between people and profit here in Nebraska.
Last November, Nebraska citizens spoke with a strong voice by approving Initiative 427 – Medicaid expansion. We cared that 90,000 people could not get medical coverage despite the fact that we had made federal tax payments to a program to be used for this purpose.
So far, 36 other states have approved Medicaid expansion and had hundreds of millions of dollars returned to them to help people. Nebraska will receive about $600 million from the federal government to expand Medicaid. In 2020, Nebraska will only have to pay $1 for every $9 it will receive from Washington to ensure people can access critical health care.
In response to voters’ direction, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) submitted a Medicaid expansion plan to the federal government April 1. The plan delays implementation of this health coverage until October 2020. It also puts in place significant challenges and hoops to jump through for potential recipients that will most certainly result in people being boxed out of care they’ve already waited six years to access.
DHHS’ delayed, overly complicated Medicaid expansion plan appears to be a misguided attempt to weaken the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which some see as a mechanism for redistributing wealth. According to the Urban Brookings Tax Policy Center, repealing the ACA would provide an annual tax cut of about $25,000 for those with an annual income over $430,000. Certainly those who make the most profit from the medical industry would prefer not having the controls the ACA affords.
In a state where we, rightly, depend on redistribution of wealth for our economic success, this is a hard pill to swallow. Farm subsidies are a redistribution of wealth done for the greater good. If the ACA is a redistribution, then it, too, is done for the greater good.
The 90,000 people unable to afford health care coverage are hard-working people. Many hold more than one job to make ends meet. Nonprofit healthcare group FamiliesUSA, reports 11% of Nebraskans made eligible under Medicaid expansion work in the restaurant or food industry. They’re the people who grow, transport and serve the food we eat and feed to our families.
Denying these neighbors health care puts their health and our shared economy at risk. Federal dollars for Medicaid expansion will be invested in Nebraska at Nebraska health care facilities. We need these funds to keep struggling rural medical centers open.
Capitalism is foundational to the United States. Helping each other do the best we can in life is also at the core of America’s ethics, values and cultural beliefs. My brother’s life shouldn’t have been sacrificed to profit, nor should the health of hundreds of thousands of hardworking Nebraskans in need of medical care.
DHHS must fulfill voters’ mandate for Medicaid expansion – quickly and without placing impediments in front of good, hard-working Nebraskans.