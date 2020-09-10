Local View: Meatpackers need our help

Unfortunately, the political and economic leaders of our state have failed, and continue to fail, to protect these individuals.

For example, from the very start of the epidemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts has neither publicly shared information about the number of positive cases in specific plants nor utilized his authority to direct Nebraska’s Department of Labor to periodically inspect the safety of these plants.

Ricketts has made sure that the reputation and profits of his allies among the plant owners and managers would be prioritized over the welfare of the working people central to creating those profits. In addition, companies such as Tyson, JBS and Smithfield were slow in responding to the epidemic, to the detriment of their workforce.

To this very day, they continue to fall short in ensuring that workers have enough PPE, that lines are slowed to ensure social distance or that workers receive adequate testing for COVID-19.

Meatpacking workers continue to need our support and solidarity. This is especially the case when many are too fearful of losing their jobs if they raise too many complaints about their working conditions.