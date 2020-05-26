Local View: Meat-processing workers deserve better

Activists in solidarity with meatpacking plant workers have demanded that these workers receive increased hazard pay, paid sick leave, slower line speeds to allow for greater social distancing, personal protective equipment for all workers, confidential tools to report safety violations, universal testing of all workers and clarity on the number of positive cases in each plant.

In the face of this pressure, companies such as JBS, Smithfield and Tyson have taken incremental steps on PPE and hazard pay but have refused to be transparent about the number of positive cases in a plant, and workers report that the companies have been inconsistent in implementing safety protocols. In addition, some workers remain fearful of losing their jobs if they report having symptoms.

In the face of this struggle to get these companies to do right by these workers, Gov. Pete Ricketts' leadership on behalf of these workers and their communities has been missing. For example, in the case of Grand Island, the health director of the Central District Health Department as well as doctors in Grand Island asked the governor to shut down the JBS plant for two weeks for the welfare of its workers and the greater Grand Island community. Governor Ricketts refused to shut it down, claiming they were “essential” and must remain open despite the risks to the community.