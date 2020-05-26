Local View: Meat-processing workers deserve better

For months, governments around the world have instituted shutdowns and partial closures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 contagion, reduce the loss of life and avoid overwhelming our health care sector.
Meat packing plant workers have been deemed “essential” given their role in the nation’s food supply, and their places of work have generally remained open. However, more than 14,000 meat packing workers (at least) have been infected around the nation with at least 50 of these workers dying from the virus.
In the case of Nebraska, more than 2,500 meatpacking and other food processing workers have tested positive for the virus, representing one in six of all of cases in Nebraska, with at least eight deaths. In fact, a study from the Environmental Working Group has found that Nebraska and Iowa have the highest number of meat-industry related COVID-19 cases in the country.
The extent that workers work extremely close together on fast dangerous production lines, the thousands that work together in a typical plant and a corporate culture that expects workers to show up no matter what helps to explain the emergence of these hot spots around meatpacking plants.
Not surprisingly, the towns and counties where these plants are located (such as Hall and Dawson counties) have seen their overall numbers increase as the virus works its way through the larger community.
Activists in solidarity with meatpacking plant workers have demanded that these workers receive increased hazard pay, paid sick leave, slower line speeds to allow for greater social distancing, personal protective equipment for all workers, confidential tools to report safety violations, universal testing of all workers and clarity on the number of positive cases in each plant.
In the face of this pressure, companies such as JBS, Smithfield and Tyson have taken incremental steps on PPE and hazard pay but have refused to be transparent about the number of positive cases in a plant, and workers report that the companies have been inconsistent in implementing safety protocols. In addition, some workers remain fearful of losing their jobs if they report having symptoms.
In the face of this struggle to get these companies to do right by these workers, Gov. Pete Ricketts' leadership on behalf of these workers and their communities has been missing. For example, in the case of Grand Island, the health director of the Central District Health Department as well as doctors in Grand Island asked the governor to shut down the JBS plant for two weeks for the welfare of its workers and the greater Grand Island community. Governor Ricketts refused to shut it down, claiming they were “essential” and must remain open despite the risks to the community.
Not only is the governor refusing to shut down problematic plants, but he has worked to assist these companies by withholding information about the number of cases in a plant. This is information that the public in Grand Island, Lexington and Crete could use to determine how poorly, or well, a specific plant is doing in reducing its cases.
Activists across the state of Nebraska who are working to support these workers and their communities demand that Governor Ricketts do more to prioritize the health and well-being of working Nebraskans over the interests of companies accumulating profits at their expense.
Will Avilés is a member of Solidarity for Packing Plant Workers in Nebraska.
