Local View: Mayor, LPD chief cite continuing commitment to community

The men and women of the Lincoln Police Department work hard every day to prevent and reduce crime, foster meaningful relationships with the community, and uphold the high standard of public safety that contributes to a vibrant quality of life for all residents. The LPD team is committed to inclusion, diversity, creating an environment that encourages problem solving by team members and the community, and taking responsibility for its actions.

Those standards of excellence are reflected in thorough independent reviews and certifications that rank LPD as one of the top law enforcement agencies in the country. In 1989, LPD became one of the first agencies in the country and the first in Nebraska to achieve accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). The department has maintained that status through regular reviews of hundreds of standards affecting all aspects of LPD operations, including employee support and discipline.

Those high standards of excellence continue to make Lincoln one of the safest cities in the nation, a city that recently saw a 6.2% reduction in crime. LPD has met those high standards for decades by embracing diversity and opening our team to the widest range of talents and individuals.

To reflect Lincoln’s growing diversity, LPD recruits members from all backgrounds and genders. Women have played an integral role in the department as early as 1892, when policewomen were mentioned in the daily logs. Today, LPD is led by talented women in all facets of operations, including chief, assistant chief, legal counsel, captains, sergeants, detectives and crime scene technicians.

Recruiting top talent, however, is not enough. We retain talented team members by providing the best training available and creating a workplace that supports their needs. The city is committed to providing an inclusive working environment, free from discrimination, harassment, and adverse working conditions.

LPD has strong policies that prohibit misconduct – including criminal actions, discrimination, and harassment – and provides mandatory training on the importance of inclusion, diversity, professionalism, and ethics. LPD policy requires employees who witness or become aware of criminal acts or misconduct to report these actions. Employees who are victims of crimes are encouraged to report to the department or other appropriate law enforcement agencies. Non-criminal misconduct, such as Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) violations, can also be reported to LPD’s Professional Standards Sergeant (a new position in Internal Affairs) or to EEO offices at the local, state, or federal level.

In addition to existing policies and procedures, LPD has taken additional steps to prioritize team member support. The department recently named a hiring and recruitment coordinator and implemented several initiatives, including a continual application process and participation in the national 30x30 Initiative to advance women in policing.

The independent assessment now underway is another example of our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. A confidential survey and focus groups will help us acknowledge the individual voices of the 500 LPD staff members to understand their perspectives and experiences in their own words. This valuable data will provide a fuller understanding of the culture in LPD, and we will convert that data into improvements that benefit the department and the community far into the future.

We understand the recent public interest in LPD personnel matters. While we are committed to transparency and accountability, we are limited in our public discussion of employee discipline, termination, and litigation due to privacy and legal issues. We can say that recent personnel actions within LPD reflect justified discipline, based on the performance of individual employees. The City has thoroughly investigated each complaint, regardless of when and where it occurred. These investigations began under the direction of former Chief Jeff Bliemeister, and where a violation was found, proper disciplinary action was taken. There have been no formal complaints requiring internal investigation under the current LPD leadership.

LPD will continue to thoroughly investigate and act on all employee concerns and complaints, including those regarding events that pre-date this administration. To be clear, no member is absolved from following LPD policies and the high ethical standards required of this profession.

As mayor and chief of police, we can assure our residents that our community continues to be well served by a high-functioning successful police department with a long history of innovation and excellence. LPD is filled with dedicated, hard-working law enforcement professionals. As we set the stage for future success, we also lift up the vital and valued work of our LPD team members, who provide outstanding service to our community every day.

Leirion Gaylor Baird is mayor of Lincoln. Teresa Ewins is chief of the Lincoln Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0