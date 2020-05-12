Local View: Masks key line of protection

Please wear a mask!
Why, you say?
A recent study indicated that if at least 80% of the population wore a mask, we could reduce the spread of COVID-19 by over 90%. This might be the key to why certain countries are less affected by this disease than our own.
We only need to look to Japan to see the impact. Japan is a densely populated land with almost ubiquitous mask usage and a death rate 2% of our own.
As a family physician with 32 years of practice experience, I counsel my patients, friends and family every day on issues important to their health. Currently, there is a great deal of misinformation circulating regarding the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as we reopen our community. My colleagues and I are counseling our patients and their families to wear masks or face coverings anytime they are in a public setting.
Shopping, picking up carry-out meals and going to a worship service are all examples of appropriate settings for a face covering. You should even wear a mask when enjoying outdoor activities if you are unable to maintain at least a six-foot distance from others not directly related to you and living in the same household as you.
We think it is important to emphasize that wearing a mask is not primarily to protect the person wearing it, but to prevent that person from unknowingly transmitting the virus to others.
The research is clear: Individuals with COVID-19 can be symptom free for up to five days, not realize they are carrying the virus and spread this lethal virus to others more at risk than themselves. This is a primary reason this virus is so easily spread.
A significant number of persons with COVID-19 have no symptoms during the entire course of their illness! Because of this, using the presence or absence of symptoms to make a decision to wear a mask is wrong. Additionally, a recent negative COVID test is not an excuse for skipping the mask. This is not an issue of being in a vulnerable class or not. This is not a time for a macho attitude. This is not an issue of personal liberty.
Allow me a few analogies. We have school speed zones so that our children are not injured or killed by otherwise safe drivers. Texting while driving and driving at excessive speeds is illegal in order to protect the driver and others on the road. We have public leash laws so our beloved dogs don’t attack and injure others. There are many other practices that we all recognize as important safety measures.
Wearing a mask will decrease the chance that otherwise caring people will unwittingly spread this virus and thus potentially contribute to the illness of others. We all care for our families and those we love. Let's keep them safe! Please wear a mask.
I encourage everyone to continue or start the practice of wearing face coverings in all public settings. There is much that we have no control over during these trying times, but this one action, along with social distancing and good hand hygiene, will have a significant impact on the health of our community. Thank you, and stay well!
George H. Hansen, M.D., FAAFP, is president of the Lancaster County Medical Society.
