Local View: Masks key line of protection

The research is clear: Individuals with COVID-19 can be symptom free for up to five days, not realize they are carrying the virus and spread this lethal virus to others more at risk than themselves. This is a primary reason this virus is so easily spread.

A significant number of persons with COVID-19 have no symptoms during the entire course of their illness! Because of this, using the presence or absence of symptoms to make a decision to wear a mask is wrong. Additionally, a recent negative COVID test is not an excuse for skipping the mask. This is not an issue of being in a vulnerable class or not. This is not a time for a macho attitude. This is not an issue of personal liberty.

Allow me a few analogies. We have school speed zones so that our children are not injured or killed by otherwise safe drivers. Texting while driving and driving at excessive speeds is illegal in order to protect the driver and others on the road. We have public leash laws so our beloved dogs don’t attack and injure others. There are many other practices that we all recognize as important safety measures.

Wearing a mask will decrease the chance that otherwise caring people will unwittingly spread this virus and thus potentially contribute to the illness of others. We all care for our families and those we love. Let's keep them safe! Please wear a mask.

I encourage everyone to continue or start the practice of wearing face coverings in all public settings. There is much that we have no control over during these trying times, but this one action, along with social distancing and good hand hygiene, will have a significant impact on the health of our community. Thank you, and stay well!

George H. Hansen, M.D., FAAFP, is president of the Lancaster County Medical Society.

