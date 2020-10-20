Local View: Masking up still saves lives

The leaders and members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic disruption. The economic shutdown has left no one untouched.

We knew very early in the pandemic that our organization would be called upon to adapt, innovate and lead. Our board – which includes several individuals who are responsible for running major health care systems within our city – has been a beacon through this difficult time.

At our earliest online meetings, we reminded our members and all citizens how important it would be to work together and support guidance from health experts. The Chamber invited public health officials to provide updates at our monthly meetings, urging our community to follow mask and other health and containment-related protocols.

These practices are extremely important not only from the standpoint of health measures, but they also offer the path forward to safely reopening our economy. Conversely, anti-mask campaigns have the potential to lead us back to a complete shutdown.

This pandemic has had a profound impact on everyone, and it has been especially challenging for business owners. The chamber and our Greater Lincoln Chamber Foundation have directed over $250,000 to local economic recovery efforts supporting business and our workforce.