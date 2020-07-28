Local View: Mask mandate is 'data-driven' policy

As a public health physician with more than 20 years of experience and a physician with 16 years of prehospital emergency management experience serving the great state of Nebraska, we believe all “data-driven” science points to universal mask wearing in public settings as the single most cost-effective decision we could make.

We are not saying that everyone in Nebraska is in the same situation as Lancaster County. A rancher in Cherry County is not dealing with what we are seeing here in our clinics or hospitals in Lincoln, but we can assure you if he has sent his daughter to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she is. Governor Ricketts could easily recognize the local emergent need for a temporary change and support our local decision without breaking political rank.

If we don’t wear masks for now, then what is the alternative? Do we continue to have people wait a week while they try to find a test location or get results? Do we exhaust our medical resources and testing supplies? Do we put even more local business owners at risk for going out of business because they cannot afford to close a second time?