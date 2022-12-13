Local View: Maps only part of story

There is more to the latest story about mitigating flooding in Lincoln than just mapping the floodplain in the city.

The proposed actions just kicks the can down the street.

Worldwide, there has been more record flooding with great loss of life. Florida has experienced two deadly hurricanes that flooded both of Florida’s coastline.

With rising sea levels and stronger storms, how does one map the floodplain in Florida?

Warming seas means the “pineapple express” will cause more frequent and greater flooding in the northwestern states.

Nebraska has experienced record flooding in recent years.

This begs the question: What are the criteria for floodplain mapping? We need to listen to Mother Nature and science. To ignore all the clear signs of global warming and its affect on our climate is equivalent to sticking our heads in the sand.

One can ask why there is minimal development in Wilderness Park? Has Salt Creek had anything to do it?

Progressive cities locate parks in floodplains where there are minimal effects from flooding. Holmes Dam was built to intercept Antelope Creek flood water to protect downstream developments.

The dam and lake is far less effective now because upstream development (impermeable surfaces and increased drainage) is causing greater runoff. There is a need for holistic planning, not just designing to protect existing property for the short term.

Levees are not the final answer. Witness the recent levee breaks on the Missouri River, which caused thick layers of sand and gravel to cover fertile soils.

Lincoln levees have failed causing property loss. Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to build a resort community in the Platte River floodplain. Florida is not going to control the ocean waves. Changing climate and man’s actions mean planning needs to consider all factors.

I always told my UNL students that if you don’t understand what is being done, follow the money for the answer. Note how many times “increased cost of building needs to be considered in addition to the floodplain dynamics” is mentioned.

Over the short term, levees, etc. will allow the development of land in the floodplain. The owners of land subject to flooding will be enriched when their land is levee-protected -- for now.

History shows that "outside aid” is expected if homes are affected by flooding. The most recent example is the expected support to rebuild the areas in Florida flooded by hurricanes. This will happen again.

I know of a levee that was built to protect homes from flooding. One home was on the wrong side of the levee and was moved to a “protected area." A second person bought the foundation and built a house on it.

Einstein said insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Or, as American writer Terry Tempest Williams said, “The eyes of the future are looking back at us and they are praying for us to see beyond our own time.”