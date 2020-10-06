Local View: Making TIF a better tool

Since Nebraska voters first approved its use in 1978, tax-increment financing has been a key component of economic development efforts in communities throughout the state – from Omaha to Scottsbluff, from South Sioux City to Falls City.

While much of the attention on this year’s ballot initiatives has been on high-profile issues like gambling and payday lending, voters will also have a chance to enhance Nebraska’s TIF laws to encourage more development in communities that are among the hardest hit during most economic downturns.

In Omaha, TIF has played a significant role in helping spur major developments, creating vibrant new commercial districts like Aksarben Village, Midtown Crossing and the Blackstone District. While each of these projects has clearly met the legal requirements for the use of TIF and enjoyed broad support from the Omaha City Council, they stand out not for where they are located but where they are not located.

Historically, the basic goal of TIF has been to revitalize those portions of our community that have been left behind. What we’ve seen in Omaha is that because developers are able to access TIF in many newer neighborhoods, there’s less incentive for them to explore that same type of development in struggling communities like north and south Omaha.