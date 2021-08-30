Local View: Making Nebraska safer

Affirmative consent is a knowing, voluntary and mutual decision among all participants to engage in sexual activity. Consent can be given by words or actions, as long as those words or actions create clear permission to engage in sexual activity. Under this standard, silence, incapacitation or lack of resistance, in and of themselves, do not demonstrate consent. Hence, only yes means yes.

This bill is more than a definitional change. This bill is about empowering survivors of sexual assault who seek justice from their attacker. LB360 can encourage survivors to come forward with the knowledge that they will be protected under better standards for consent and will not have their cases dismissed because they were so brutalized, unconscious or threatened that they could not say no.

Another bill before the Judiciary Committee is LB519 (Morfeld), which provides amnesty from certain drug and alcohol charges for persons reporting a sexual assault of themselves.

Studies have shown that victims of sexual assault sometimes do not come forward to report a crime because they believe that drugs and alcohol will be addressed before the crime of sexual assault. LB519 encourages the reporting of sexual assault without fear of prosecution for simple possession/use of alcohol and drugs.