Local View: Making Nebraska safer

As state senators representing Lincoln, we have been paying close attention to the recent student voices at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Students are right to demand more action to eliminate sexual assault on our campuses, and we stand in solidarity with them.
It’s beyond time for all of us in positions of influence to apply greater urgency to this problem and create the culture change needed to protect the victims of sexual assault.
Everyone must take responsibility to be the change. From university officials, to policy makers at both the state and community level, to all Nebraskans, we must step up to make our state the leader in eliminating sexual assault statewide and, especially, on our campuses.
We know that campus sexual assault is a pervasive problem. Women who go to college are three times more likely to be assaulted, according to data from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. In addition, according to a 2020 report from the Association of American Universities, 13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault by physical force, violence or incapacitation.
At the state level, the three of us have all worked on legislation to combat the problem.
LB360 (Pansing Brooks), currently before the Judiciary Committee of the Nebraska Legislature, creates a “yes means yes” or “affirmative consent” standard so that victims of sexual assault are better protected under the law.
Affirmative consent is a knowing, voluntary and mutual decision among all participants to engage in sexual activity. Consent can be given by words or actions, as long as those words or actions create clear permission to engage in sexual activity. Under this standard, silence, incapacitation or lack of resistance, in and of themselves, do not demonstrate consent. Hence, only yes means yes.
This bill is more than a definitional change. This bill is about empowering survivors of sexual assault who seek justice from their attacker. LB360 can encourage survivors to come forward with the knowledge that they will be protected under better standards for consent and will not have their cases dismissed because they were so brutalized, unconscious or threatened that they could not say no.
Another bill before the Judiciary Committee is LB519 (Morfeld), which provides amnesty from certain drug and alcohol charges for persons reporting a sexual assault of themselves.
Studies have shown that victims of sexual assault sometimes do not come forward to report a crime because they believe that drugs and alcohol will be addressed before the crime of sexual assault. LB519 encourages the reporting of sexual assault without fear of prosecution for simple possession/use of alcohol and drugs.
In recent years, we have also made strides on rape kit legislation. LB1079 (Wishart), which was passed in 2020, appropriated $250,000 to the State Crime Lab specifically to address the backlog of untested rape kits in the state. At the time of introduction, there was a 12-month backlog of untested rape kits. When tested, DNA evidence from rape kits can be an incredibly powerful tool to solve and prevent crimes. It can identify unknown assailants, confirm known suspects, identify serial offenders by linking crimes together and exonerate the wrongfully convicted.
In 2016, the Legislature previously passed LB1097 (Morfeld), which created a statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Educator located in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office in law and provided funding for rape kits. This position coordinates the distribution of forensic sexual assault medical examination kits.
LB1097 was designed to provide greater access for victims across Nebraska to medical personnel trained in sexual assault examinations and to deliver a higher standards of care during the procedures.
While the Legislature has an important role to play in eliminating sexual assault on campus, we cannot do it alone. You can also play a part by contacting your state senator to support the above legislation that is currently before the Judiciary Committee (LB360 and LB519). We also urge you to contact the three of us with any other ideas for potential legislation next year.
We remain committed to working and meeting with students, university administrators, professors and others to help create the culture change we need. Together, we can make Nebraska the nation’s leader in combating campus sexual assault.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks represents District 28, Sen. Anna Wishart represents District 27 and Sen. Adam Morfeld represents District 46, all in Lincoln.