Local View: Making fictional history

Several hundred of us were then herded inside and told to sit in the pews waiting further instruction. I heard one of the crew holler, “Hey, you, the one with the white hair, come up to the front.” That was me. I was given a White House staff pin, paired off with a lady with a hat and seated in the front row. Just a few seats over sat Sheen and the first lady, portrayed by Stockard Channing.

Before filming started, Sheen jumped up and worked his way down the row introducing himself and chatting a bit. When he got to me, he said, “I’ve worked with you before, good to see you!” I assured him I had not, but he insisted. “Oh yeah, you were over there in Arlington (Virginia) when they were shooting at me.” That was a scene from the previous season when an assassin made an attempt on his life. Who was I to argue? “Good to see you, again, Mr. President,” I said.

When Sheen was seated again, there was a commotion down the aisle. The first lady was agitated and pointing at me. What had I done? Was I going to get the boot before we even got started? The episode director, award-winning Tommy Schlamme, was consoling her and pointing out that she did not need the pin I was wearing because the Secret Service knew who she was. Whew.