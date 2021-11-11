Local View: Making fictional history

The recent memorial service for former joint chiefs chairman and Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral brought back memories of a funeral I attended at that Washington, D.C., landmark 20 years ago -- not one for a head of state or distinguished diplomat, but for a fictional television character.
A talent agency was looking for people “of a certain age.” It seems the NBC show "The West Wing" was doing a scene at the National Cathedral, a Washington landmark of much renown, filming the funeral of Mrs. Dolores Landingham, the secretary to President Josiah Bartlet, played by the actor Martin Sheen.
The West Wing premiered in 1999, running until 2006, and garnering many awards for Sheen, some of the cast and creator Aaron Sorkin. It featured the day-to-day challenges of a Democratic president and his staff as they did politics and tried to govern. It became a particular favorite of those of us toiling in the nation’s capital.
As a fan of the show, I was all in. I was told to wear a top coat and expect to get wet. It seems that in the show a hurricane is blowing in, and we were expected to stand outside the cathedral in the storm, awaiting the president’s motorcade.
It was a chilly early April day in 2001. They set up the big fans and got the hoses ready, but it was Bartlet, er, Sheen, to the rescue. He stepped from the cathedral doors and said no way we’re going to do that to these people. A presidential pardon!
Several hundred of us were then herded inside and told to sit in the pews waiting further instruction. I heard one of the crew holler, “Hey, you, the one with the white hair, come up to the front.” That was me. I was given a White House staff pin, paired off with a lady with a hat and seated in the front row. Just a few seats over sat Sheen and the first lady, portrayed by Stockard Channing.
Before filming started, Sheen jumped up and worked his way down the row introducing himself and chatting a bit. When he got to me, he said, “I’ve worked with you before, good to see you!” I assured him I had not, but he insisted. “Oh yeah, you were over there in Arlington (Virginia) when they were shooting at me.” That was a scene from the previous season when an assassin made an attempt on his life. Who was I to argue? “Good to see you, again, Mr. President,” I said.
When Sheen was seated again, there was a commotion down the aisle. The first lady was agitated and pointing at me. What had I done? Was I going to get the boot before we even got started? The episode director, award-winning Tommy Schlamme, was consoling her and pointing out that she did not need the pin I was wearing because the Secret Service knew who she was. Whew.
The most intriguing and controversial scene from the 15-minute segment of the episode, titled, “Two Cathedrals,” is where Sheen, supposedly alone in the cathedral, lights a cigarette, curses God in Latin and stomps out the cigarette on the marble floor. But he was not alone as portrayed on television. Several rows of us were there but off-camera, waiting for other scenes to be filmed.
We were all stunned -- as were the rectors of the cathedral. They later issued a statement condemning the action. But it was a huge hit with the audience and critics, and that episode has been rated the best of the seven-year series.
James Lupton, long-time host of the TV program, “Inside the Actors Studio,” said it was “one of the best episodes in the history of American television.” The God-cursing, cigarette-crushing scene has gone down in TV history.
That episode of The West Wing was aired on May 16, 2001, as the second season finale, and can be found on many platforms. When you find the funeral scene, and look for the long-distance camera shot from above, you can see me and my white hair at the end of the first pew on the right.
At the end of the long day of filming, a crew member took back my White House staff pin. I hope you’re happy now, Stockard Channing.
Randy Moody is a retired lawyer and lobbyist who worked in Washington, D.C., for 18 years as a newspaper reporter, congressional aide and lobbyist. He lives in Lincoln and near Tucson, Arizona.