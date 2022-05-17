Local View: Making each vote count

Nebraska is the only state in the country to use fundamentally different primary election systems to elect our state and federal representatives. The May 10 primary shows why the state’s unique “top-two” primary — used to elect state senators — may be worth expanding to other offices, alongside other potential reform ideas.

In a state with more than 1.2 million voters, fewer than 100,000 voted for Jim Pillen to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination — about 7% of Nebraska voters. Given the dominance Republicans hold in voter registration and support statewide, the primary effectively decided who will become governor in November.

That is not an indictment of Mr. Pillen’s candidacy, but rather a critique of a system that too often allows a narrow slice of the electorate to determine the vast majority of electoral outcomes. Fewer than 17% of voters also effectively decided the state’s congressional delegation, as Cook Political Report rates each of Nebraska’s congressional districts as “safe” — though the 2nd Congressional District may prove competitive.

This problem is not unique to Nebraska. Due to both gerrymandering and the geographical self-sorting of the electorate (Democratic voters tend to live in cities, Republican voters tend to live in rural areas) very few districts are competitive in November.

Nationally, the trend of partisan primary voters determining election outcomes is so bad that just 10% of American voters effectively elected 83% of our congressional representatives.

The consequences for our elected officials are real. Because of partisan primaries, representatives tend to prioritize special interests, reject compromise out of fear of retribution from primary voters and not work with members from the other party due to the increased threat of being “primaried.”

The good news is there are solutions to this “Primary Problem,” and we have to look no further than our own state to find one.

By replacing partisan primaries with a single nonpartisan primary — open to all voters and all candidates who compete on the same ballot — we can guarantee our representatives are elected with majority support, reward our elected leaders for solving problems, and make sure elections are decided in November when more people vote.

To illustrate how this system can make a difference, consider the impact in seven state legislative districts, where candidates from the same party advanced in the primary: There are five “safe red” districts where Republicans will face off against each other this November; there are two “safe blue” districts where Democrats will compete against each other.

In these districts, the outcome will not be pre-ordained. Though the candidates may share a party affiliation, they must compete to win the majority of general election voters.

The nonpartisan top-two system Nebraska uses is certainly not the only way to do it, however. Other states with top-two primaries allow candidates to state their political affiliation on the ballot — an option that could be considered. To continue to allow political parties their right to nominate their own candidates, future reform could empower them to hold caucuses or private primaries with winners being designated as the party’s preferred candidate on the top-two ballot.

Another solution would be to implement ranked choice voting; voters rank their candidates in order of preference, and an instant runoff is used to determine a majority winner. The system has been used by the GOP in state-level primary contests in Virginia and Utah, while the Democratic Party used it in five states for presidential primaries in 2020. Alaska and Maine use RCV in general elections to elect their federal representatives, too.

The benefits to voters are meaningful. With the ability to rank comes more voice, choice and power. Exit polls have consistently found RCV voters believe the system gives them more say, frees them to support the candidate they like most, and makes them want to use RCV in the future.

Our politics would be better off if Nebraska elected its statewide leaders and sent its congressional representatives to Washington under electoral rules that allow more voters to be represented and set a higher standard for lawmaking.

Laura Ebke is a former Nebraska state senator and a senior Fellow at the Platte Institute. Tyler Fisher is the senior director for policy and partnerships at Unite America, a nonpartisan election reform organization.

