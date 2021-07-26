Local View: Make state safe for all

This year, we have seen an alarming national trend of legislative attacks on our country’s LGBTQIA+ youth. Thankfully, these hateful and harmful legislative campaigns have not been successful in Nebraska thus far.
But nevertheless, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson continues to use the power of his office and our taxpayer dollars to wage a war on trans youth. His most recent attack on trans youth came as he added his support to a lawsuit to defend one of the most cruel, outrageous and scientifically unsound bills passed this year.
Peterson is defending Arkansas bill HB1570, which bans lifesaving, gender-affirming medical care for Arkansas’ trans youth. It prohibits health care professionals from providing or even referring young people for medically necessary care.
Shortly after it passed, the ACLU and our allies filed a federal lawsuit to prevent this harmful law from taking effect, and a federal court issued an injunction to do just that.
So, while it is good news these harmful laws have not passed in Nebraska and it is good news the federal court has flatly rejected Peterson and his allies' arguments, the truth is that our attorney general’s actions still have real and harmful consequences.
I write today as a civil rights leader and attorney to speak truth to power. I am proud to work with so many smart and caring people in different fields across the state and across the political spectrum who are actively working to expand protections for all LGBTQIA+ youth and create a culture of belonging for all people in Nebraska.
It is important to note that this is not a "one off" for our attorney general, but a pattern and practice. Peterson used his position of power to try and overturn the 2020 presidential election, adding his support to a lawsuit the U.S. Supreme Court rightly refused to hear. He also targeted the most vulnerable in our state when he signed on to a lawsuit against the federal government to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
And now, Attorney General Peterson is once again placing vulnerable youth in a place of fear and uncertainty. His support for banning health care for trans youth shows that he does not care about protecting youth or acting as a check on big government overreach into personal family affairs and our doctors' offices. Instead, he is putting youth at risk by defending a bill that takes health care decisions away from families and physicians.
Medical experts across the nation agree that gender-affirming care is medically necessary care that can be lifesaving for trans youth. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that proper gender-affirming care can alleviate clinical distress and improve the well-being of at-risk youth and those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. We need to listen to the medical experts who study and immerse themselves in these issues. We need to listen to parents fighting for lifesaving care for their kids.
The bottom line is this: Our proud state motto is "Equality Before the Law," and it’s long past time for Peterson to stop using the attorney general’s office and our tax dollars to advance hateful positions attacking vulnerable youth – whether they are trans youth seeking health care or Dreamers who have only known America as home and are simply seeking a secure status and pathway to citizenship.