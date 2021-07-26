Local View: Make state safe for all

It is important to note that this is not a "one off" for our attorney general, but a pattern and practice. Peterson used his position of power to try and overturn the 2020 presidential election, adding his support to a lawsuit the U.S. Supreme Court rightly refused to hear. He also targeted the most vulnerable in our state when he signed on to a lawsuit against the federal government to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

And now, Attorney General Peterson is once again placing vulnerable youth in a place of fear and uncertainty. His support for banning health care for trans youth shows that he does not care about protecting youth or acting as a check on big government overreach into personal family affairs and our doctors' offices. Instead, he is putting youth at risk by defending a bill that takes health care decisions away from families and physicians.

Medical experts across the nation agree that gender-affirming care is medically necessary care that can be lifesaving for trans youth. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that proper gender-affirming care can alleviate clinical distress and improve the well-being of at-risk youth and those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. We need to listen to the medical experts who study and immerse themselves in these issues. We need to listen to parents fighting for lifesaving care for their kids.