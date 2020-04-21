Local View: Mail vote easy and safe

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create struggles and hardships for Nebraskans, people across our state are rising to the myriad of challenges.
We are adjusting in ways many of us never imagined would be necessary, be it the way we communicate with one another, the way we work, the way we shop, the way we eat or the way we exercise our civic duties. We are living up to our state’s reputation of being resourceful and remarkably adaptive to change.
One of the easier adjustments that thousands of Nebraskans are making during this time is simple but vitally important – voting by mail (VBM). As state senators representing Lincoln and Lancaster County, we ask you to join us in voting by mail for this primary election. Although the polls will still be open on May 12, voting by mail is the safest and easiest way to make your voices heard during this pandemic. This year, our Secretary of State has made the process even easier by sending every Nebraska voter a vote-by-mail request card.
Vote by mail process
* If you have not sent your VBM request card to the election commission yet, simply fill it out, put a stamp on it and place it in the mailbox.
* If you have lost your VBM card, you can find and print one online.
* You may also scan the VBM card or take a picture of the completed request form and send it to your election commission by email. Using this method will allow you to avoid the cost of using a stamp.
* If neither of these methods work for you, call your election commissioner’s office, and they will help you request a ballot.
* Please make sure you request a ballot by the May 1 deadline.
* Once you request your ballot, it should arrive within a week.
* After you have completed your ballot, make sure to sign the self-addressed envelope.
* You then have two options for returning the ballot. Either put a stamp on it and mail it back so that it arrives by May 12. Or you can drop it off at a ballot drop box. (The ballot comes with instructions including a list of drop box locations. For Lancaster County, the drop box location is on the north side of the Lancaster County Election Office at 601 N. 46th St. in Lincoln.)
* All early vote/absentee ballots must be returned to the Election Office by 8 p.m., on Election Day, May 12.
* It’s an easy process that can be completed within minutes and takes less time than voting in person.
Voting by mail will not only save you time, it also ensures that fewer people will be at polling locations on May 12. This process will help keep us all safer in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Poll workers will be working hard to maintain clean polling places. Voting by mail will help make their jobs easier, keeping them and their families safe – as well as keeping you and your own family safe!
Time and again throughout history, Nebraskans have proven themselves a resilient and resolute people. We have grown stronger through strife. Many of the ways we have had to adapt have not been easy. However, voting by mail is one simple way we can adjust to these unprecedented times and help flatten the curve.
It’s the best way to ensure our voices are heard, our people are safe and our democracy remains strong. As a bipartisan group of state senators representing all parts of Lincoln and Lancaster County, we ask you to please join us by staying safe and well at home. Please join us and vote by mail this year!
The authors of this Local View are Nebraska state senators who represent Lancaster County.
