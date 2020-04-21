Local View: Mail vote easy and safe

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create struggles and hardships for Nebraskans, people across our state are rising to the myriad of challenges.

We are adjusting in ways many of us never imagined would be necessary, be it the way we communicate with one another, the way we work, the way we shop, the way we eat or the way we exercise our civic duties. We are living up to our state’s reputation of being resourceful and remarkably adaptive to change.

One of the easier adjustments that thousands of Nebraskans are making during this time is simple but vitally important – voting by mail (VBM). As state senators representing Lincoln and Lancaster County, we ask you to join us in voting by mail for this primary election. Although the polls will still be open on May 12, voting by mail is the safest and easiest way to make your voices heard during this pandemic. This year, our Secretary of State has made the process even easier by sending every Nebraska voter a vote-by-mail request card.

Vote by mail process

* If you have not sent your VBM request card to the election commission yet, simply fill it out, put a stamp on it and place it in the mailbox.

* If you have lost your VBM card, you can find and print one online.