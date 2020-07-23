Local View: LPS should delay start

Unfortunately, we were too successful and delayed the inevitable rise in cases to coincide with school starting. Recent weeks have shown a spike, which should cause Lincoln Public Schools to push back the starting date of school.

Since March 6, most teachers have not been allowed into the buildings, most students have not been able to retrieve items they left in their lockers, administrators have barely had enough time to accomplish their normal summer tasks because they have been so focused on creating COVID contingency plans. The district, teachers, and administrators need some more time to get this right and create a conducive educational environment.

It is no secret that during my service on the Lincoln Board of Education I was an advocate of starting public school after Labor Day. At that time I believed, and still do, that school should start after Labor Day and push past Memorial Day if necessary.

My primary motivation has been that it is always hot on Labor Day and sometimes hot at Memorial Day. I also believe that starting after Labor Day would provide for some local tourism, as families enjoy one last hurrah before school starts.

All of these issues make it clear to me, and hopefully to you as well, that Lincoln Public Schools should do a “full day, every day” school year option but push the start date back to after Labor Day.

Matt Schulte, a former Lincoln Board of Education member, is the father of four and serves as the executive director of Campus Life.