Local View: LPS should delay start

I applaud Lincoln Public Schools for wanting to educate students every day of the week. This shows that they are listening to the needs and desires of parents, like myself.
However, Lincoln Public Schools should push back the start date of the school year until after Labor Day.
Last spring was educationally a very challenging time. Instantly thrust into distance learning, large public-school districts worked very hard to accommodate but were barely able to stay ahead of students.
As the weeks rolled on more and more kids disengaged from online learning because of lack of rigor, loss of interest, the ability to roll their third quarter grade over or inability for parents to monitor their child’s learning, among a myriad of other reasons.
Parents became quickly frustrated and therefore spoke very loudly for “all day, every day” school. Again, I applaud LPS for listening to parents and making a commitment to the correct education and family decision of full-day, every-day reopening.
However, Lincoln shut down too soon. Remember? The first two weeks or so of schools being shut down and encouragement to stay home we literally had zero cases of the coronavirus identified.
The goal to “flatten the curve” worked! We gave hospitals, doctors and business leaders the chance to prepare. Great work, Lincoln.
Unfortunately, we were too successful and delayed the inevitable rise in cases to coincide with school starting. Recent weeks have shown a spike, which should cause Lincoln Public Schools to push back the starting date of school.
Since March 6, most teachers have not been allowed into the buildings, most students have not been able to retrieve items they left in their lockers, administrators have barely had enough time to accomplish their normal summer tasks because they have been so focused on creating COVID contingency plans. The district, teachers, and administrators need some more time to get this right and create a conducive educational environment.
It is no secret that during my service on the Lincoln Board of Education I was an advocate of starting public school after Labor Day. At that time I believed, and still do, that school should start after Labor Day and push past Memorial Day if necessary.
My primary motivation has been that it is always hot on Labor Day and sometimes hot at Memorial Day. I also believe that starting after Labor Day would provide for some local tourism, as families enjoy one last hurrah before school starts.
All of these issues make it clear to me, and hopefully to you as well, that Lincoln Public Schools should do a “full day, every day” school year option but push the start date back to after Labor Day.
Matt Schulte, a former Lincoln Board of Education member, is the father of four and serves as the executive director of Campus Life.
