Local View: LPS rising to challenge

The beginning of the school year is always full of excitement, uneasiness and hope. We understand the uncertainty families, students and staff may be feeling as we approach a school year unlike any other.
At Lincoln Public Schools, we are committed to providing a high-quality, whole-child educational experience for our 40,000-plus students. It’s what our community has come to expect, and it’s what we deliver year after year.
Our staff has worked countless hours to plan for every possibility and to prepare for what may come. Our plan and procedures developed in close collaboration with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department over the summer mitigates the risks. Not just the risk of COVID-19 spread, but every other risk factors our families and students face -- hunger, social well-being, mental health, academic gaps, loss of learning, child development, suicide prevention, physical and sexual abuse and lack of physical activity just to name a few.
There are so many dedicated staff members we would like to express our wholehearted gratitude to. To the custodians and maintenance staff who relentlessly worked around the clock to clean and disinfect our buildings and modify our spaces to slow the spread of COVID-19, thank you.
To the nutrition services and transportation staff who helped deliver 720,000 meals to the children in our community over the summer, thank you.
To the computing services staff who supported the overnight move to remote learning last year and continue to prepare us for remote learning this year, thank you.
To the technicians and office support staff who kept our school district running smoothly even when we closed buildings down during the pandemic, thank you.
To the educators, specialists and coordinators who created remote learning materials seemingly overnight last year and continue to create innovative ways to reach our students in-person and virtually, thank you.
To the teachers and paraeducators who will educate and support our most precious asset -- our children, thank you.
To the school administrators dedicating nights, weekends and days answering infinite questions and drafting their building-specific procedures, thank you.
To the district administrators who gathered input, researched the best recommendations and worked collaboratively with many groups, including local health officials, thank you.
And while we attempted to express all of our gratitude here, we know there are more passionate staff members working behind the scenes to prepare for a successful school year that we ultimately didn’t mention, we thank you, too.
We would be remiss if we didn’t also thank the many community partners who wrapped their arms around our students and their families, caring and supporting them during their time of need. Lincoln stepped up to donate resources and time to make sure our families had what they needed.
Community partners helped us make sure our families had internet access to complete their school work, food, housing, electricity, water and other services. To you, Lincoln, we say thank you.
We support and believe in the pandemic plan and procedures created in conjunction with the health department, just as we believe in the staff at LPS. We know that our staff will rise to the challenge of providing a quality educational experience during these stressful and unpredictable times.
But we know we can’t take this on alone. We need our community behind us, supporting us and doing its part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 so we can return all of our students and staff to school safely. By following the four basic protocols identified in our plan can we reduce the spread:
* Self-screen and stay home if you are experiencing symptoms, test positive for COVID-19 or have close prolonged contact with someone positive with COVID-19.
* Wear face coverings each and every time you are in a public place and physical distancing is not possible.
* Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if hand washing is not available.
* Keep physical distance from others outside of your household to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Thank you, Lincoln, for your continued support and commitment to the health and safety of our students, our staff and our schools. We look forward to opening our doors to students on Aug. 12, 13 and 14.
Steve Joel is superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools. Kathy Danek is Lincoln Board of Education president.
