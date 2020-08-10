Local View: LPS rising to challenge

To the computing services staff who supported the overnight move to remote learning last year and continue to prepare us for remote learning this year, thank you.

To the technicians and office support staff who kept our school district running smoothly even when we closed buildings down during the pandemic, thank you.

To the educators, specialists and coordinators who created remote learning materials seemingly overnight last year and continue to create innovative ways to reach our students in-person and virtually, thank you.

To the teachers and paraeducators who will educate and support our most precious asset -- our children, thank you.

To the school administrators dedicating nights, weekends and days answering infinite questions and drafting their building-specific procedures, thank you.

To the district administrators who gathered input, researched the best recommendations and worked collaboratively with many groups, including local health officials, thank you.

And while we attempted to express all of our gratitude here, we know there are more passionate staff members working behind the scenes to prepare for a successful school year that we ultimately didn’t mention, we thank you, too.