Local View: LPS reopening too hastily

Teachers are amazing people. The ones I know -- from more than 30 years in the classroom -- are some of the best humans on the planet: They are resilient, creative, have a great sense of humor (they have to!) and they care profoundly. The teachers I know, they live their profession.

Sadly, the teachers I know also feel as if they are standing on the edge of a cliff right now.

On June 16, Lincoln Public Schools announced, "schools will return with in-person learning (and) are planning to have 100 percent of students return to classes ... starting August 12." But the board made this decision too quickly. It is imperative that the district wait until this virus is at least somewhat contained. Not to do so puts students, teachers and staff at risk.

A pandemic is a moving target. According to the New York Times, since June, new cases have more than doubled in the U.S. Arizona infections have surpassed New York state at its worst, and Florida has set a new one-day record. In Lancaster County, our seven-day average has more than doubled. These are not encouraging numbers.