Local View: LPS reopening too hastily

Teachers are amazing people. The ones I know -- from more than 30 years in the classroom -- are some of the best humans on the planet: They are resilient, creative, have a great sense of humor (they have to!) and they care profoundly. The teachers I know, they live their profession.
Sadly, the teachers I know also feel as if they are standing on the edge of a cliff right now.
On June 16, Lincoln Public Schools announced, "schools will return with in-person learning (and) are planning to have 100 percent of students return to classes ... starting August 12." But the board made this decision too quickly. It is imperative that the district wait until this virus is at least somewhat contained. Not to do so puts students, teachers and staff at risk.
A pandemic is a moving target. According to the New York Times, since June, new cases have more than doubled in the U.S. Arizona infections have surpassed New York state at its worst, and Florida has set a new one-day record. In Lancaster County, our seven-day average has more than doubled. These are not encouraging numbers.
We know district personnel have been working feverishly to open safely. Mindy Burbach, director of communications for LPS, told me, “We try to communicate information as we have it confirmed. ... Information is changing daily, and it is easy to have outdated information circulating. We want to make sure whatever we are communicating is accurate.” But with only a few weeks before school, teachers have heard too little from the district. And silence breeds anxiety.
Why are teachers so nervous? What is being asked of these front-line workers, our teachers? When the Lincoln Education Association surveyed teachers, the concerns ran 23 pages: If I have a pre-existing health issue, what accommodations will LPS make for me? What if I have an immuno-compromised child or parent at home? If a student tests positive, do 30 students quarantine for 14 days? Many, if not most, subs are older, and with an already existing shortage, will there be any? Can we honestly expect 5-, 6-, and 7-year-olds to wear a mask all day? Special education teachers and paras in close contact with students have been promised PPE. What does that mean?
So many questions remain.
Another serious issue is relational. A classroom is not just distribution of information. We all understand how critical masks are, but teaching is fundamentally a profession of interaction and exchange, not just between teacher and student, but also student to student.
What happens to the teacher-student relationship when everyone is masked? With 30 heads and 60 eyes, can I even learn their names? With masks on, how will teachers know if their students are confused, interested, bored? And equally important, how do students get to know the teacher as a person if she or he stands behind a mask? Believe me, this relationship is at the core of what teachers do.
Perhaps the most glaring indication the board has not taken reopening seriously shows in basic numbers. LPS has 42,000 students and employs more than 3,000 teachers, plus paraprofessionals, administrators, custodians. We cannot assume a zero transmission rate.
At 100% enrollment, close contact will be the norm in every building, every moment, every day. A school is a petri dish even without a pandemic, so, with masks, is a mere 10% infection rate reasonable? The U.S. mortality for COVID stands at 4%. Because the disease mercifully spares young people, fewer will succumb. Are these good odds? This is grim, but is the district really ready to deal with the first student or staff death?
There are other issues, all nightmarish: passing times literally shoulder-to-shoulder in the high schools; lunch time; PE. The one possibility that would cut teacher and student exposure by 50% requires doubling the teaching staff and running two shifts per building. Hire another 3,000 teachers? Impossible.
Recently, healthcare and education professionals were hailed as heroes. Now, educators are being asked to spend at least seven hours a day in what we have been told to avoid for the past five months: crowds of non-family people. Putting students in desks now seems paramount, no matter the cost to students, teachers, staff and our healthcare workers.
This pandemic is the most socially disruptive event anyone alive has ever witnessed. Aug. 12 is looming. Whatever plan is adopted, it will be deeply flawed on the current timeline.
The district needs to give itself more time. Have they counted the true cost of reopening so soon? It seems not.
Ken Flowerday is a former Lincoln Public Schools teacher.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.