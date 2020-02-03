Local View: LPS making lasting impact

Importantly, this bond issue can be paid for with no increase in the property tax levy. Bonds that the voters approved in 1999 for the construction of Southwest and North Star High Schools are now being retired, and the levy that has been dedicated to those bond payments can be shifted to paying for the projects in this bond issue. The same promise was made, and kept, in the bond elections in 2006 and 2013.

It has been our great privilege helping to lead the community group supporting this election, Great Schools for Great Kids, along with retired LPS administrator Dr. Marilyn Moore and many others. Together, we’ve worked with a group of more than 100 dedicated volunteers who have supported this campaign and educated voters about why this election matters to Lincoln.

As we have spoken with groups of citizens around the city, we have heard many stories and received many words of support. Here are a few:

* A retired middle school teacher reflected on how education is different today than it was 30 years ago and that spaces for subjects such as science and industrial technology need to be kept up to date.

* A mom talked about the life-changing impact on her daughter, born with a disability, who received early diagnostic and early intervention services in LPS early childhood programs.