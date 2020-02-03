Local View: LPS making lasting impact

The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education has placed a $290 million bond issue on a special election ballot. The proposed bond issue will address several critical needs facing our school district caused by the steady growth of our vibrant city.
LPS enrollment has increased by more than 6,000 students since 2012, and while this is strong evidence that Lincoln continues to be a great place to live, it also means that many of our district’s schools are currently at or above capacity. (Our high schools, for example, are operating at 115% of total capacity.)
If approved, the bond issue will provide new classroom space for high school, middle school and elementary students across the district. It will fund two new high schools, in the northwest and the southeast corners of the city. It will add more classrooms to Scott Middle School, the largest middle school in the district. It will build a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln and add classrooms to Wysong Elementary and Arnold Elementary Schools.
In addition to new classroom space on the edges of the city, the bond funds will also provide for updated and upgraded classrooms and buildings throughout the city.
One of the hallmarks of this community is that we value the neighborhoods, and the schools, in the center of the city as much as we value the growth at the edge. Updated science, industrial technology, family and consumer science and art classrooms, expanded cafeterias and PE spaces, and attention to HVAC systems in existing schools – all will be made possible by the bond issue.
Importantly, this bond issue can be paid for with no increase in the property tax levy. Bonds that the voters approved in 1999 for the construction of Southwest and North Star High Schools are now being retired, and the levy that has been dedicated to those bond payments can be shifted to paying for the projects in this bond issue. The same promise was made, and kept, in the bond elections in 2006 and 2013.
It has been our great privilege helping to lead the community group supporting this election, Great Schools for Great Kids, along with retired LPS administrator Dr. Marilyn Moore and many others. Together, we’ve worked with a group of more than 100 dedicated volunteers who have supported this campaign and educated voters about why this election matters to Lincoln.
As we have spoken with groups of citizens around the city, we have heard many stories and received many words of support. Here are a few:
* A retired middle school teacher reflected on how education is different today than it was 30 years ago and that spaces for subjects such as science and industrial technology need to be kept up to date.
* A mom talked about the life-changing impact on her daughter, born with a disability, who received early diagnostic and early intervention services in LPS early childhood programs.
* A retired journalist who noted that his children and grandchildren have long since graduated from LPS but that he supports the bond election because citizens before him built the schools that his children attended.
* School board members of the time remembered that during the election of 1999, there was concern that there would not be enough students for the new high schools – and today, five of six high schools have more than 2,000 students, and the sixth has a more ideal size of just under 1,800.
As you read this, your ballot has already come to you in the mail. Perhaps you’ve already voted and returned it through the mail or directly to the Election Commissioner’s Office.
If you’ve already voted, thank you. Participation as a voter is one of our most important responsibilities as citizens.
If you’ve not yet voted, you still have time. Ballots must be at the Election Commissioner’s Office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
As proud graduates of Lincoln Public Schools, as longtime community members and as business leaders who have chosen to make Lincoln home for ourselves and our families, we urge you to vote for this bond issue.
Liz Ring Carlson is a member of the Great Schools for Great Kids steering committee, and Max Rodenburg is a co-chair.