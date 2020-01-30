Local View: LPS building for bright future

Through the work of the task force and advisory committee the board was able to update our 10-Year Facility and Infrastructure Plan. With identified needs of $461 million and a desire to maintain the existing tax levy, the board knew that priorities would have to be selected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board members also knew there would be projects that would not get funded. After five work sessions to establish a plan, the board voted unanimously to put a $290 million bond issue before voters during a special election in February.

The bond plan includes two, 1,000-seat high schools -- one in northwest and one in southeast Lincoln -- that will be Class A-ready with a core for 2,000 students and will include athletic facilities. It also includes investments in all of our other high schools to improve areas such as our focus and other specialized programs.

Also addressing the needs of our current buildings, the bond proposal includes a significant investment in both Everett Elementary School and Park Middle School for indoor air quality renovations. This includes upgrading windows, finishes, lighting, heating and cooling. More instructional space would be added to Scott Middle School to address capacity issues.