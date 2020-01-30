Local View: LPS building for bright future

One of the signs of a progressive and vibrant community is growth in school enrollment. A challenge that comes with that growth and success is maintaining all that we’ve been entrusted with. This is why in 2017, our Lincoln Board of Education adopted strategic plan goals that addressed growth ready facilities and infrastructure.
We understand that Lincoln is a community that values quality school facilities and invests in safe, comfortable and secure learning environments for students and staff. Lincoln Public Schools is committed to accommodating growth, investing in existing facilities and ensuring the facility investments are efficient and well maintained.
Because of these goals, we worked with our community the last two years gathering its input through the High School Task Force and the Superintendent Facility Advisory Committee to identify facility needs -- both existing and potentially new. As we considered the needs of the school district, one question consistently emerged: How should LPS address the need for additional high school capacity in different areas of the city?
With the district adding a total of 2,600 students from 2015 to 2020, after growing approximately 7,500 students from 2005 to 2015, our six high schools are now over 115% capacity. We expect the student population to continue to grow as employers recruit more workers to our city.
Through the work of the task force and advisory committee the board was able to update our 10-Year Facility and Infrastructure Plan. With identified needs of $461 million and a desire to maintain the existing tax levy, the board knew that priorities would have to be selected.
Board members also knew there would be projects that would not get funded. After five work sessions to establish a plan, the board voted unanimously to put a $290 million bond issue before voters during a special election in February.
The bond plan includes two, 1,000-seat high schools -- one in northwest and one in southeast Lincoln -- that will be Class A-ready with a core for 2,000 students and will include athletic facilities. It also includes investments in all of our other high schools to improve areas such as our focus and other specialized programs.
Also addressing the needs of our current buildings, the bond proposal includes a significant investment in both Everett Elementary School and Park Middle School for indoor air quality renovations. This includes upgrading windows, finishes, lighting, heating and cooling. More instructional space would be added to Scott Middle School to address capacity issues.
New construction is appearing on the west side of Stevens Creek. A new elementary school in the Waterford Development and adding classroom space to Wysong Elementary School will address the need for additional capacity. Expanding early childhood space at Arnold Elementary School in northwest Lincoln is intended accommodate the new construction and families moving into Air Park.
Our generous community already does so much for our students. Whenever we ask, the residents of Lincoln step up to be TeamMates mentors and volunteers, join community organizations that work toward raising our graduation rate, serve on committees to help us discover best practices in education and student support and serve those who come to us with nothing.
We are a community that embraces one another, embodies the power of public education and sees the value in working together to provide opportunities for future generations. We intend to continue to deliver on our end.
Steve Joel is superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, and Lanny Boswell is president of its Board of Education.