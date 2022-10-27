Local View: Loan plan all about future

Access to education has always been a pathway to better lives across the globe. I received a strong education from the Ogallala Public Schools, and then in 1974 I was able to realize a college degree through the University of Nebraska.

In those days, the state of Nebraska provided considerably more financial support making a university education possible. Education empowered a great career and life for me and my family.

Today, access to affordable and quality education is more challenging. We are fortunate in Nebraska to have among the highest performing K-12 public education systems in the country with universal access and affordability. However, over the years the state of Nebraska has disinvested (e.g., based on share of total public higher education costs) in post-secondary education. Now I am not sure that with today’s relative costs I could afford to attend the university given my circumstances in 1974.

According to ESRI, a respected national market research firm, total estimated student debt in Nebraska in 2022 is $5.6 billion dollars. It is up $273 million over last year.

Student debt is Nebraska’s second largest source of household debt only surpassed by home mortgages at $11.7 billion. Student debt is higher than total debt for credits cards (i.e., $2.2 billion) and even motor vehicle loans (i.e., $2.4 billion).

Conversely, we, including me, are slow to question other government bailouts and subsidies. Nebraska is a remarkable farm state, and according to EWG Farm Subsidy Database between 1995 and 2020, total farm payments from the federal government to farm land owners in Nebraska is nearly $15.4 billion dollars.

In recent years, attempting to soften U.S. trade wars started by the previous administration, with China for example, resulted in billions of additional farm subsidies during record farm profits. As taxpayers we are all paying these costs.

My intent is not to challenge farm subsidies, but there is a profound inconsistency in political attitude by Gov. Pete Ricketts and others with respect to the fairness of farm subsidies and the student loan forgiveness.

Governor Ricketts and other elected officials have cried foul with respect to President Biden’s student debt forgiveness program. Our Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is spending our tax dollars to block this program in the courts.

While this program is not perfect, it is worthy of our consideration and support. An entire generation of young people listened to us regarding the merits of higher education, and as a result they are starting life with crushing student debt. Student debt limits choices around when to start a family, buy a house, begin a business or even pursue a promising career. Our future rests with younger generations and giving them a break to realize their dreams and contribute to our collective prosperity is paramount.

There is much work for us to do in America. Rethinking higher education and how it can empower better lives and stronger prosperity is in order. Core to higher education reform is ensuring it is universally available and affordable through public universities and colleges.