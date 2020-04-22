Local View: Live spirit of Earth Day every day

Despite the lurking menace of the coronavirus, Is there anything more wonderful than springtime? Following a long dreary winter, trapped inside, nothing is more precious than to see the abundance of new growth, the fresh smell of rain and the feel of sunshine on your face.
With the coronavirus precautions, this Earth Day might just be a time for reflection.
Lincolnites, and Nebraskans in general, have an inherent love for the land. We thrive off the land that protects and sustains us.
Growing up in rural Nebraska one becomes “naturally” aware of the environment. Roaming the countryside, every living thing was a science experiment, plants and animals alike to be marveled at.
As I look back at those experiences, I pause to ask myself, “Will my grandchildren get those same experiences to see and value nature as I did?”
The creek I dabbled in is now a lake surrounded by homes. The prairie I explored is now a golf course. As Lincoln and surrounding areas become more populated and as urban sprawl continues, I feel strongly that we have an obligation to adopt a sustainable lifestyle that preserves and protects our precious Earth.
In the late 1960s and early '70s, our rivers, lakes and streams were terribly polluted. The skies in our major cities were filled with smog, and litter was often seen everywhere. A movement began. It was started by mostly young people who cared about the environment and the world they were about to inherit. It was to be called Earth Day. Millions of people young and old mobilized to turn out and march for clean air, water and soil.
April 22 marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. In 1970, as a sophomore in high school, I was invited to help organize the very first Earth Day. We had just finished reading Rachel Carson’s epic "Silent Spring" as well as "Walden" by Henry David Thoreau. These books and others like them had a profound impact on my views about conserving and protecting the environment.
The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement.
It is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event, and it led to passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States, including the Clean Air Act, Clear Water Act and the Endangered Species Act, many signed into law by a Republican, Richard Nixon.
Many countries soon adopted similar laws, and in 2016, the United Nations chose Earth Day as the day to sign the Paris climate agreement.
Despite the amazing successes and decades of environmental progress, we find ourselves facing an even more dire, almost existential, set of global environmental challenges, from loss of biodiversity to climate change to plastic pollution, that call for action at all levels of government.
This year, ask yourself, “What can I do to preserve and protect the environment for my children and grandchildren?” Here is my top 10 list:
1) Plant any flower, bush or tree that is indigenous to the Midwest that will benefit a pollinator.
2) Buy, use or reuse sustainable products.
3) Use only organic lawn and garden products.
4) Use less plastic.
5) Use fresh water wisely.
6) Be energy efficient
7) Don’t send chemicals, pollutants or farm runoff into the waterways.
8) Volunteer for a community cleanup.
9) Recycle and reuse.
10) Educate yourself on the benefits of a sustainable lifestyle.
What better time than the present to practice healthy sustainable living? Preserve and protect. Observe and live Earth Day every day!
Mark Daharsh is a retired teacher who lives in Lincoln.
