Local View: Live spirit of Earth Day every day

Despite the lurking menace of the coronavirus, Is there anything more wonderful than springtime? Following a long dreary winter, trapped inside, nothing is more precious than to see the abundance of new growth, the fresh smell of rain and the feel of sunshine on your face.

With the coronavirus precautions, this Earth Day might just be a time for reflection.

Lincolnites, and Nebraskans in general, have an inherent love for the land. We thrive off the land that protects and sustains us.

Growing up in rural Nebraska one becomes “naturally” aware of the environment. Roaming the countryside, every living thing was a science experiment, plants and animals alike to be marveled at.

As I look back at those experiences, I pause to ask myself, “Will my grandchildren get those same experiences to see and value nature as I did?”

The creek I dabbled in is now a lake surrounded by homes. The prairie I explored is now a golf course. As Lincoln and surrounding areas become more populated and as urban sprawl continues, I feel strongly that we have an obligation to adopt a sustainable lifestyle that preserves and protects our precious Earth.