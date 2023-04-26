Contrary to the belief of some Lincoln area residents, your Lincoln Airport Authority has not been sitting on its hands the past few years.

The LAA staff and your elected five-member board’s most obvious mission is to provide commercial air service. However, general aviation, military aviation, industrial development and community involvement are important components to LAA’s overall success. As your elected representatives we felt compelled to provide a full accounting of the accomplishments over the past few years.

The March 30 announcement of Red Way and seven new nonstop destinations, including Atlanta and Minneapolis lost to COVID in 2021, took creative thinking on the part of LAA staff and the foresight of both the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County to provide Federal ARPA funding as a financial backstop during the start-up period.

Prior to the exciting Red Way announcement, LAA worked diligently to attract Commute Air, a United flying partner, to locate their Midwest maintenance hub in Lincoln. This led directly to the beginning of daily United nonstop flights to Houston, a gateway to the Southwest, Latin America, the Caribbean and South America, adding to United’s continuing service to Denver and Chicago. It is likely that LNK never has offered commercial nonstop service to 10 destinations.

In late May or early June, just in time for the beginning of Red Way air service, LNK passengers will be treated to the comfort of an expanded, modern and totally updated terminal. The new terminal will have amenities found in larger airports without losing the “close-to-home” feel, affordable parking and short distance from the terminal -- features that make flying out of LNK easy and convenient.

A 2019 economic impact study commissioned by the NDOT indicated that even without consideration of the military presence at LNK, the annual economic impact of the airport is $1.3 billion. That impact was calculated before recent developments.

Duncan Aviation, one of LAA’s largest tenants, is in the midst of a $30 million expansion that will add approximately 30 well-paying jobs. The expansion was facilitated in part due to infrastructure investments by LAA.

In January, Burrell Aviation of Aspen, Colorado, entered into an agreement with LAA to develop 30 acres on the west side of the ramp as an air cargo hub, which has long been a goal of LAA given our long runway, central U.S. location and close proximity to I-80. At full $65 million build-out this development would add in excess of 200,000 square feet and employ 100 to 200 high paying jobs.

In February, LAA and Timpte Manufacturing announced a partnership to build a 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility in LNK Enterprise Park. When complete, this $22 million project will create the largest single facility in the Enterprise Park and add an estimated 80 new manufacturing jobs in Lincoln.

On the military side, Offutt Air Force Base just recently ended a 20-month relocation to LNK while its Omaha runway was being reconstructed. This was a mutually beneficial project resulting in as many as 700 airmen and support staff relocating daily to Lincoln.

The approximately $30 million worth of upgrades to LAA facilities were paid for by the military, providing long-term benefits to LAA and earning Lincoln high praise for the partnership and the friendly welcome.

Other noteworthy accomplishments in the past couple of years include:

• Taking the lead to amend the State Constitution to allow Nebraska’s nine commercial airports to improve air service. This amendment passed with 79% approval in November, with thanks to Sen. Elliot Bostar for his assistance.

• With the assistance of Sen. Deb Fischer, LAA worked with the National Guard Bureau to provide funding to supplement FAA funding to maintain Lincoln’s 13,000 foot runway, one of the longest in the country. Design is underway with an expected cost exceeding $90 million.

• Planning for Guardians of Freedom Air Show that will attract up to 250,000 visitors to Lincoln in August.

• Engaged the community creating the LNK Outdoor Movie Series with over 8,000 residents attending.

• Partnered with Husker Athletics to become the “Official Airport of Husker Nation.”

• Received the 2021 Lincoln Chamber’s Business Tourism Development and LIBA’s 2023 Community Impact Awards.

So, what’s next? The last two to three years’ successes will be a hard act to follow, but with two newly elected incoming board members, we will stay committed to continuing our latest efforts.

We hope Lincoln area residents will take advantage of the expanded air service and continue to view your airport as an important asset to our great community.