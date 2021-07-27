Local View: Lincoln needs proactive housing policy

Yet, Lincoln’s leadership can put our city at the forefront of national housing reform. It can help halt or even reverse these tragic losses through a number of proven approaches. Strategies include proactive rental inspections, protecting tenants from source-of-income discrimination such as Section 8 vouchers, and requiring the development of more affordable housing through inclusionary zoning.

On their own, proactive rental inspections (PRI) would be a major step in the fight for housing adequacy. PRIs require more accountability from landlords and property management companies, and for them to place greater value on tenants’ health and safety. Proactive rental inspections also slow deterioration of the city’s housing stock and keep more units available. This is a critical need; Lincoln’s rental vacancy rate is well below the national average.

At Collective Impact Lincoln, we hear story after story from low-income tenants of landlord neglect and willful disregard of basic maintenance issues. One family faced standing sewage water in their basement and no running water for weeks, forcing them to bathe with bottled water. Another tenant was hospitalized for a week after sewage flowed into his apartment and made him seriously ill. A tenant’s young son was injured after falling off a porch on which the handrail had not been replaced.