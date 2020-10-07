Local View: Lincoln has sustainability options

Long-term sustainability is vital. We have many important topics occupying our attention right now: a pandemic, a reeling economy, protests and elections. It is encouraging then that many people are still planning for the future and what Lincoln needs to do to get there sustainably.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has recently announced the content of a Climate Action Plan for our city, which includes many sustainability and resiliency goals. We support having a resiliency plan: Thinking about the future is the right thing to do for our community.
We have been frequently discussing sustainability and conservation, too, with an emphasis on bipartisan cooperation on our shared values. In the context of this broader dialog we wanted to offer some thoughts on a few local sustainability initiatives to continue the conversation.
At a broad level, we are confident that Lincoln can continue to grow while both improving quality of life and protecting and preserving our natural environment. Deliberate planning around pocket neighborhoods, with a focus on community and quality of life, helps increase overall happiness.
Surrounding neighborhoods with green space combines recreation with conservation. Careful and planned growth can ensure community resources like access to transportation routes and utilities are optimized.
Water is always a primary concern for Lincoln. We had a close call last year when weather extremes drove flooding that endangered the city’s water supply and cost around $15 million almost overnight.
Such climate-driven weather extremes are becoming more likely. On top of that, our community is growing, and we need to expand our well fields. For the sake of resiliency and sustainable growth we need a new water source, separate from the current Platte fields in Ashland: We should look to the Missouri.
Such a large and expensive infrastructure project might not be sexy, but it is vital for our community. To reduce costs, we should work to share expenses with other communities and businesses along the way that need better water supplies themselves.
Planning detention, diversion, retention and conservation along the Salt Creek is another long-term project with merit. This is a win all around: It protects fragile ecosystems, improves flooding resilience for the city, decreases the insurance burden on citizens and businesses in the flood plain and increases business opportunities.
It’s a multiyear, billion-dollar project where benefits will far exceed the investment and where the benefits will accrue incrementally as the project progresses.
Initiatives that check multiple boxes are always among the best ways to move our community forward. For that reason, we are intrigued by the idea of a new nature preserve and activity center.
Pioneers Prairie is a fantastic resource that has provided recreation, education, conservation and entertainment for our community for generations. We think it’s time for a new regional park to meet the demands of our growing community and increase tourism for the Lincoln area.
A large prairie conservation area could serve similar needs and more, adding additional flood mitigation, water retention and economic development opportunities as we look to create legacy resources for future generations of Lincolnites. This could marry well with the proposed Prairie Corridor project. At the very least, protecting and possibly expanding our existing parks, like Nine Mile Prairie or Wilderness Park should be thoroughly considered.
Finally, we want to mention our support for community discussion surrounding decarbonization efforts in our city. Depoliticizing conservation, especially around contentious issues where we have common values, is vital in these polarized times.
Energy efficiency, low-carbon energy, fuel efficiency and low impact building standards improve Lincoln’s resiliency and can save money in the long term.
Lincoln joins communities across the country and world in these efforts. We support engaging citizens about moving the city toward decarbonization, building electric vehicle infrastructure, and having Lincoln Electric Systems move toward decarbonization. While it is the place for the LES board to determine a specific decarbonization goal, we're encouraged that the board is having that discussion with the entire community.
Lucas Sabalka is a member of the Lincoln Citizens' Climate Lobby and serves on the administrative board for Lincoln Electrical System. Roy Christensen is an at-large member of the City Council.
