Local View: Lincoln has sustainability options

Such climate-driven weather extremes are becoming more likely. On top of that, our community is growing, and we need to expand our well fields. For the sake of resiliency and sustainable growth we need a new water source, separate from the current Platte fields in Ashland: We should look to the Missouri.

Such a large and expensive infrastructure project might not be sexy, but it is vital for our community. To reduce costs, we should work to share expenses with other communities and businesses along the way that need better water supplies themselves.

Planning detention, diversion, retention and conservation along the Salt Creek is another long-term project with merit. This is a win all around: It protects fragile ecosystems, improves flooding resilience for the city, decreases the insurance burden on citizens and businesses in the flood plain and increases business opportunities.

It’s a multiyear, billion-dollar project where benefits will far exceed the investment and where the benefits will accrue incrementally as the project progresses.

Initiatives that check multiple boxes are always among the best ways to move our community forward. For that reason, we are intrigued by the idea of a new nature preserve and activity center.