Local View: Lincoln can't go BANANAs

In a Feb. 24 Journal Star story, "Housing bill questioned," Riley Johnson quotes planning director David Cary. Cary correctly states that Lincoln is not "in the same solar system," regarding the extreme unaffordability of housing found in cities like Denver and Minneapolis.
Still, sometimes Lincoln seems hellbent on catching up. When I first came to Lincoln in 1992, I thought the city a paradise for homebuilders, but soon an ambitious city administration began considering impact fees, following the affordability-killing moves taken by Denver and Minneapolis.
I fought a losing battle to warn the Lincoln’s mayor and City Council that impact fees would burden affordability and reduce access to housing. They did. They always do.
Now I read that the neighborhood associations oppose LB749, representing the most rational and responsible solution to affordability and sprawl by developing the existing urban core.
The same battle rages in San Francisco with NIMBYs (not in my backyard) vs. YIMBYs (yes in my backyard). The haves (housing) vs. the have nots (need housing). We’re catching up. Unfortunately.
I read in the article misleading opinions from neighborhood leaders, such as references to "apartment buildings," which do not figure in LB794.
Duplexes and fourplexes sit firmly within the residential code, which is why they are permitted in most suburban neighborhoods. And references to "slip-ins" from the 1960s and 1970s, which came well before neighborhood design standards existed, cannot "slip into" a neighborhood today, even if LB794 gets approved.
The photo accompanying Johnson’s article shows one of the wretched slip-ins, with its ugly mansard roof and regrettable architecture. Developers do better today.
The burgeoning traditional neighborhood development trend has educated builders to the moral, social and financial benefits of the authentic architecture of our historic neighborhoods. A good set of neighborhood design guidelines can keep the community safe from incompatible structures while leaving the door open to much-needed duplex and fourplex construction.
A great fourplex next door will not depreciate a classic, single-family home as a weedy, trash-filled empty lot will. Our historic neighborhoods always had mixed-use and mixed-income development. On a single block you would find single-family and townhomes, with light commercial construction, too – remember the corner store? It did not look like a 7-Eleven or a “slip-in,” and it does not have to.
The express purpose of LB794 is accelerating the development of vacant land, and -- in some cases -- the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings within the existing urban fabric.
The use of existing infrastructure represents an ecologically responsible use of city resources, while higher density within the urban corridor alleviates commuter traffic and carbon emissions.
LB794 represents a moral path toward maintaining Lincoln's affordability and quality of life. Let’s not go the way of San Francisco, where NIMBY-ism has created a crisis and BANANA-ism (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything) is on the rise.
Fernando Pagés is co-author of “Architectural Design for Traditional Neighborhoods." Among other Lincoln projects, he developed the Liberty Village community on Vine Street.