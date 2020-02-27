Local View: Lincoln can't go BANANAs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Duplexes and fourplexes sit firmly within the residential code, which is why they are permitted in most suburban neighborhoods. And references to "slip-ins" from the 1960s and 1970s, which came well before neighborhood design standards existed, cannot "slip into" a neighborhood today, even if LB794 gets approved.

The photo accompanying Johnson’s article shows one of the wretched slip-ins, with its ugly mansard roof and regrettable architecture. Developers do better today.

The burgeoning traditional neighborhood development trend has educated builders to the moral, social and financial benefits of the authentic architecture of our historic neighborhoods. A good set of neighborhood design guidelines can keep the community safe from incompatible structures while leaving the door open to much-needed duplex and fourplex construction.

A great fourplex next door will not depreciate a classic, single-family home as a weedy, trash-filled empty lot will. Our historic neighborhoods always had mixed-use and mixed-income development. On a single block you would find single-family and townhomes, with light commercial construction, too – remember the corner store? It did not look like a 7-Eleven or a “slip-in,” and it does not have to.