Local View: Lincoln can do better

I have worked with people experiencing homelessness for more than 35 years. In that time, there have been advancements and initiatives to provide housing, case management and a wide array of support services.

I’m generally a positive, faith-filled individual, but I am wearing out. Progress has occurred in many areas, but we still have a significant shortage in affordable housing – true essential housing – for persons of low income. We also have not advanced in the area of helping those with severe and persistent mental illness. In fact, it’s worse than I have ever seen it.

I know we can do better.

Our current safety net is not sufficient for those who are homeless and cannot make decisions for themselves that will allow them safe shelter, housing, mental or physical health services. The issues are beyond what our mental health and emergency system of providers can handle. I say this based on experience.

My co-workers and I have made calls to agencies and city officials, sent emails, filled out incident reports, asked for welfare checks, filled out mental health petitions – all to no avail. I am not blaming any one entity, but this is not acceptable.