Local View: Like between two walls

While there is risk in oversimplifying complex circumstances, a quarantine yoga routine shed curious light on our growing anxieties.

Twisted and stretched over a solitary mat, I reached over and pressed play. The instructor was a buff Native before a digital backdrop of the Grand Canyon. A voiceover spoke on his behalf as he demonstrated meticulously. “Warrior I ... Warrior II ...”

Yoga routines are designed to bring mind and body into harmony. Most poses are not difficult to achieve but require intense concentration. Within yoga, five Warrior stances embody fighting characteristics that exhibit courage, compassion and forgiveness, and seek to overcome ego and ignorance.

Having rehearsed these poses countless times, my mind drifted to a class practiced among friends, in a Lincoln gym now locked, near a mall closed down to circumstance. Easing into this daydream, I recalled our former teacher’s elegant form and wondered whether I would ever gain such grace. I evaded the wall of mirrors; and slowly, unwittingly, transitioned into a blissfully slumped Warrior.

Suddenly, in one fluid motion, the teacher swept to my side, revised my lapse and proclaimed to the class, “Like between two walls!”