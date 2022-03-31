Local View: Lifting a whole community

The March 27 edition of the Lincoln Journal Star included the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation's 2020-21 annual report. This report contained a striking statistic -- 46.8% of all LPS students live in poverty.

According to the report, Lincoln Public Schools have 41,562 students, and 19,541 students are poor. The more I reflected on this fact the more I was distressed, asking the question to myself, why do nearly 50% of our children in Lincoln live in poverty?

I am an economist, and I have studied nearly every economic region in the United States. By any metric, Lincoln is a small and relatively prosperous U.S. metropolitan area. Traveling throughout Lincoln our prosperity is evident, and one would be hard-pressed to realize that nearly one in two of our children lives in poverty. How can this be true in Lincoln?

There was a time when I lived in poverty. While my time in poverty as a kid was transitory, I have studied and experienced poverty firsthand in Central Appalachia, the Central Valley in California, the South’s Black Belt and other parts of America.

We might ask why we should care that nearly 50% of Lincoln’s children live in poverty. Consider the three horrors of poverty.

First, kids living in poverty are hungry. Too often they lack sufficient food to thrive on weekends, some evenings and during summers.

Second, kids living in poverty lack opportunity and experience a sense of hopelessness. Kids without hope for a better future often have lower expectations.

Finally, kids living in poverty often under-perform in school and life. We have a workforce crisis building in Lincoln, and we need high-performing children with strong expectations.

Another question haunted me: How can this happen in a community like Lincoln? The fact is this is a national problem, and the causes are endless. But the research supports the conclusion that roughly 50% of American households have been trapped in poverty since the 1970s when real income growth stagnated.

For over 50 years these families have lacked real income growth, rooted in stagnant wages, lack of necessary benefits like health care and family leave, and the ever-present threat of illness or accident driving hard-working Americans into poverty.

A growing number of writers argue we are reaching a breaking point in America where we must reform our economic systems. I would challenge Lincoln to broaden communitywide initiatives to search for understanding into these questions.

We need to engage in a search for solutions to create pathways that help our neighbors and their kids grow out of -- and stay out of -- poverty. In our searches for understanding and solutions we must dig deeper and avoid myth traps like persons in poverty simply need to work harder and smarter.

Most persons in poverty in Lincoln are already working very hard. We must be ready to embrace systems reforms that provide living wage jobs, greater job security and stronger safety nets. Come on Lincoln, we can and must meet this challenge!

Don Macke lives in Lincoln and has been involved in community economic development for more than 40 years.

