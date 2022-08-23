Local View: Libraries remain critical

At the end of August, I’ll retire from Lincoln City Libraries, my employer since 1979. As I head out the proverbial door, I want to point to the three L’s that are integral to all that libraries do — learning, literature and literacy.

My first memory of a public library was in Kearney, in the early 1960s when I was a preschooler. I walked past the mass of card catalogs, their drawer pulls right at my eye level. They seemed intended for a young child to open and discover treasures inside. I was underwhelmed when I realized they were full of index cards that I couldn’t read.

As a young adult, I transitioned to full-time employment at Lincoln City Libraries, where I spent at least 90 minutes a day maintaining the card catalog at Bennett Martin Library. We were looking toward the future, so I also spent two hours a day on a computer, doing retrospective conversion — typing the information from our card files into a database held in Ohio, preparing for the day when library functions would be automated.

What we couldn’t see then were the infinite ways that technology would change so many things about how libraries interact with the world.

Fast forward to today, where much of the information we need can be found through our phones. Many library customers use eBooks and downloadable audiobooks and almost never enter an actual library building. Libraries use automation to streamline functions and offer apps that amplify the customer experience.

This evolution creates new roles for libraries. Libraries tout their Maker Spaces where technology is available to the public in a community environment. Libraries also provide computers and internet for members of the public who don’t have reliable internet connections at home and offer meeting spaces with distance conferencing capability.

But all that technology means nothing if people don’t know how to use it. That is where an old-fashioned library service kicks in — librarians who can help.

The staff of Lincoln City Libraries offer one-on-one assistance for all kinds of technology functions — job or benefit applications, citizenship paperwork or email set-up. People make appointments to have a library staff person help them set up the apps to use the library’s downloadable resources or even get started with a new cell phone or tablet.

Some of these interactions lead to emotional moments — such as the grandmother opening an email attachment of the ultrasound picture of her first great-grandchild, or a man bringing his wife to the library to meet the people who helped him scan and attach documents for her visa application.

Despite libraries’ focus on technology, old-fashioned print books have not disappeared. In fact, according to recent Pew research, print remains the most popular way to read a book. Perhaps counter-intuitively, Pew found a higher percentage of younger people read print books than older people do — and relatively few people report reading digital books only.

And when it comes to print books, one of my favorite sights over the past 40 years has been adults reading aloud to children. The library feels a particular responsibility for children and has expanded its reach to our youngest citizens through community campaigns to encourage reading aloud. Children who are read aloud to regularly as preschoolers are more likely to succeed in school, and this relates to all kinds of success to follow.

Although so much has changed, so much stays the same. After 40 years of unprecedented technological evolution in public libraries, human interaction, print books and reading aloud remain bedrocks of what we do.

Looking forward, the library’s success will still depend on being firmly embedded in the community. Libraries will still be focused on learning, literature, and literacy. We’ll still look to our children as our future — and we’ll still feel a responsibility to invest in libraries, as the people before us did.

It’s been my joy and honor to serve as library director in a community that so clearly values what libraries offer. Although I’m retiring, I plan to spend a great deal of time reading. And given that — I hope to see you soon at the library.