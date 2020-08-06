Local View: Lewis stood tall in Congress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On March 7, 1965, on Selma, Alabama’s, Edmund Pettus Bridge, Alabama state troopers gassed and beat hundreds of nonviolent protesters who were there protesting for voting rights.

The first to be beaten was the young John Lewis, whose skull was cracked by the blunt force of a billy club. Photographer and TV reporters caught the brutal violence of “Bloody Sunday,” which would go on to define the legacy of Lewis, stir the conscience of America and quickly galvanize political and legislative action behind civil rights for all Americans. The 1965 Voting Rights Act was passed two months later.

Last week, I visited the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of the late Rep. John Lewis, as he laid in state at the top of the main steps of the East Capitol entrance. I viewed the casket from inside the Capitol, from where I could see a long line of socially distanced mourners of all races, ages and backgrounds -- waiting patiently in the Washington, D.C., summer heat to pay respects to the civil rights icon.

As I gazed alone at the casket of Mr. Lewis, it seemed to have a gravitational pull towards which the normally frenetic energy of the place was drawn in calm remembrance. It also seemed to briefly still the wild discord of our current moment, taking dominion in the heart, pulling all that came before it into solemn recognition of greatness.