Local View: Lessons from Kent State, COVID

Today Americans are divided in some ways but more united in others. Again, a controversial president sits in the Oval Office. The political conflict seems even sharper today than then. Abortion and voting rights again cause strife.

But about the response to COVID-19, reliable polls show that we Americans are basically united. We accept social distancing. We trust scientists. We know that if we’re too rash, a second wave of the virus is likely to hit us harder than the first.

Here’s one striking difference between now and then. In 1970, no one would have thought it possible that anybody would carry semi-automatic weapons around statehouses and claim that such a strut was an expression of their rights. Not even a squirrel rifle would have appeared in the halls of government then.

Any person doing such a thing in 1970 would have been arrested and risked ending up in an asylum. It is, after all, a crazy way to behave.

Here’s another striking difference. A few days after the Kent State shootings, Richard Nixon made an unpublicized, pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial. Arriving in his limousine, he chatted with war protesters who had slept under the watch of Honest Abe’s statue.