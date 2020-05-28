Local View: Lessons from Kent State, COVID
View Comments
Local View

Local View: Lessons from Kent State, COVID

COVID-19 has got me thinking about an experience from my youth. Sheltering in place, guns brandished in public and posturing about what’s true and false conjure up an earlier time.

Fifty years ago, May 4 fell as this year on a Monday. I was a junior at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent, Ohio. At 1 p.m. I was in my French III class.

Then abruptly school was dismissed. We were sent home. There had been shootings on the campus of Kent State University. I will never forget the school bus driver saying to duck if we heard gunshots.

Our town was under martial law that evening. Word went out that if we left our houses, we’d be shot on sight. My family lived right by Water Street, a busy north-south route. It was empty but for an occasional jeep. Helicopters flew overhead. Searchlights panned the ground.

On that spring afternoon, a half-century ago, at Kent State panicked Ohio National Guard troops had shot and killed four unarmed students. Nine more students were injured. One never walked again. The students were 19 and 20 years old. So were the guardsmen.

In May 1970, Americans were sharply divided. A controversial president sat in the Oval Office. People didn’t agree about politics or the Vietnam War. There were so many contentious issues: abortion, voting rights, even long hair on men.

Today Americans are divided in some ways but more united in others. Again, a controversial president sits in the Oval Office. The political conflict seems even sharper today than then. Abortion and voting rights again cause strife.

But about the response to COVID-19, reliable polls show that we Americans are basically united. We accept social distancing. We trust scientists. We know that if we’re too rash, a second wave of the virus is likely to hit us harder than the first.

Here’s one striking difference between now and then. In 1970, no one would have thought it possible that anybody would carry semi-automatic weapons around statehouses and claim that such a strut was an expression of their rights. Not even a squirrel rifle would have appeared in the halls of government then.

Any person doing such a thing in 1970 would have been arrested and risked ending up in an asylum. It is, after all, a crazy way to behave.

Here’s another striking difference. A few days after the Kent State shootings, Richard Nixon made an unpublicized, pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial. Arriving in his limousine, he chatted with war protesters who had slept under the watch of Honest Abe’s statue.

Oddball as that May 1970 presidential outing seemed, it showed a touch of humanity in Mr. Nixon. Humane leadership is what we need desperately now. It would be so uplifting.

On May 3, this year Mr. Trump took his turn at the Lincoln Memorial. It was a “virtual town hall” with America. I must say that overall he did well there. He showed compassion for his questioners. Lately, though, Mr. Trump is right back to his standards of nastiness, name-calling, constant lying and random claims of crime he hurls at anyone who opposes him.

We Americans will survive the current crisis, as we got through that other crisis that peaked in 1970. Who knows how many will die first? Soon, COVID-19 deaths will be twice as many as all U.S. fatalities in Vietnam.

America will come out sooner and better, however, when we have humble, healing national leadership. That means especially no more support for crazies and much more humane concern for ordinary, sensible people.

Fred Ohles

Fred Ohles

 Courtesy photo

Frederik Ohles lives in Lincoln and retired as president of Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2019. The views expressed here are solely his own.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents
Columnists

Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents

It's clear from Jared Kushner's sticky little fingerprints and crayon scratchings all over the country's domestic and foreign policy that he's President Donald Trump's right-hand man. Why else would Trump put him in charge of Middle East peace, criminal justice reform and the 2020 campaign all at the same time? Kushner follows in a long line of such advisers tracing back to Alexander Hamilton ...

Commentary: The love-hate relationship between restaurants and delivery services
Columnists

Commentary: The love-hate relationship between restaurants and delivery services

The COVID-19 health crisis has had a devastating effect on the nation's restaurant industry. According to a National Restaurant Association survey taken April 20, 8 million of the nation's 11 million restaurant workers are currently unemployed. Hundreds of thousands of restaurants have closed, and one in five will not reopen. For the remaining restaurants, delivery sales have increased from ...

+3
Commentary: While the US rushes to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, here's what science tells us
Columnists

Commentary: While the US rushes to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, here's what science tells us

If there is a silver lining to the flawed U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, it is this: The relatively high number of new cases being diagnosed daily - upward of 20,000 - will make it easier to test new vaccines. To determine whether a vaccine prevents disease, the study's subjects need to be exposed to the pathogen as it circulates in the population. Reopening the economy will likely ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News