Local View: Lessons from Kent State, COVID

COVID-19 has got me thinking about an experience from my youth. Sheltering in place, guns brandished in public and posturing about what’s true and false conjure up an earlier time.
Fifty years ago, May 4 fell as this year on a Monday. I was a junior at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent, Ohio. At 1 p.m. I was in my French III class.
Then abruptly school was dismissed. We were sent home. There had been shootings on the campus of Kent State University. I will never forget the school bus driver saying to duck if we heard gunshots.
Our town was under martial law that evening. Word went out that if we left our houses, we’d be shot on sight. My family lived right by Water Street, a busy north-south route. It was empty but for an occasional jeep. Helicopters flew overhead. Searchlights panned the ground.
On that spring afternoon, a half-century ago, at Kent State panicked Ohio National Guard troops had shot and killed four unarmed students. Nine more students were injured. One never walked again. The students were 19 and 20 years old. So were the guardsmen.
In May 1970, Americans were sharply divided. A controversial president sat in the Oval Office. People didn’t agree about politics or the Vietnam War. There were so many contentious issues: abortion, voting rights, even long hair on men.
Today Americans are divided in some ways but more united in others. Again, a controversial president sits in the Oval Office. The political conflict seems even sharper today than then. Abortion and voting rights again cause strife.
But about the response to COVID-19, reliable polls show that we Americans are basically united. We accept social distancing. We trust scientists. We know that if we’re too rash, a second wave of the virus is likely to hit us harder than the first.
Here’s one striking difference between now and then. In 1970, no one would have thought it possible that anybody would carry semi-automatic weapons around statehouses and claim that such a strut was an expression of their rights. Not even a squirrel rifle would have appeared in the halls of government then.
Any person doing such a thing in 1970 would have been arrested and risked ending up in an asylum. It is, after all, a crazy way to behave.
Here’s another striking difference. A few days after the Kent State shootings, Richard Nixon made an unpublicized, pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial. Arriving in his limousine, he chatted with war protesters who had slept under the watch of Honest Abe’s statue.
Oddball as that May 1970 presidential outing seemed, it showed a touch of humanity in Mr. Nixon. Humane leadership is what we need desperately now. It would be so uplifting.
On May 3, this year Mr. Trump took his turn at the Lincoln Memorial. It was a “virtual town hall” with America. I must say that overall he did well there. He showed compassion for his questioners. Lately, though, Mr. Trump is right back to his standards of nastiness, name-calling, constant lying and random claims of crime he hurls at anyone who opposes him.
We Americans will survive the current crisis, as we got through that other crisis that peaked in 1970. Who knows how many will die first? Soon, COVID-19 deaths will be twice as many as all U.S. fatalities in Vietnam.
America will come out sooner and better, however, when we have humble, healing national leadership. That means especially no more support for crazies and much more humane concern for ordinary, sensible people.
Frederik Ohles lives in Lincoln and retired as president of Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2019. The views expressed here are solely his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.