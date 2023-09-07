As Husker Nation looks forward to another gridiron clash with Colorado, let’s run one back. Back to a glorious autumn day in Boulder. Back to perhaps the most quintessential play of the most dominant team in college football history: the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Folsom Field — Oct. 28, 1995. Second-ranked Nebraska faces its first true test of the season against seventh-ranked Colorado. Rick Neuheisel is in his rookie season as head coach. Buffalo fans are in delirium.

After the Blackshirts force a punt on Colorado’s opening possession, the Huskers take over on their own 43-yard line. All-American quarterback Tommie Frazier breaks huddle and goes under center. A three-man formation flanks him: fullback Jeff Makovicka, wingback Clester Johnson and I-back Ahman Green — only a freshman, venerable ABC announcer Keith Jackson reminds us.

Frazier takes the snap from Aaron Graham. He rolls to his left and options to Green. Nebraska’s O-line levels Colorado defenders like a combine through a cornfield. Makovicka and Johnson blow up a trio of linebackers. Wide receiver Brenden Holbein lays out the final block. Fifty-seven yards later, Green gallops into the end zone — untouched.

I remember this moment clear as day. I remember watching it at my best friend Joseph’s house, celebrating so wildly that my shin guards, still on from a YMCA soccer game, nearly slammed into my chin. And I remember thinking something else: We are a pretty good football team.

Fast forward 28 years. What can the 2023 Huskers learn from this one play? For starters, there’s the harmony of a team in which each player accepts — and seeks to master — his individual responsibility.

There’s the trademark modesty of head coach Tom Osborne who, right after an electrifying touchdown, in a pivotal game, on the road, against a bitter rival, looks like a man waiting in line at the DMV. There’s, of course, the remarkable collection of talent. But crucially, there’s also the serene confidence that comes from the sacrifice, discipline and repetition of practicing that exact play over and over.

So what happens when a team puts all these things together? ABC color commentator Bob Griese said it best right after Green flew across the goal line all those years ago on a beautiful fall day in Boulder.

“They knew it was coming and they still couldn’t stop it.”