Local View: Lessons from a pandemic

Faces freezing on Zoom. Dogs barking in the background. No more “pass your papers up to the front.” In the modern era it’s, “Students, share your document with me on Google.” As for group work? We now call that “Go to your breakout rooms.”

In order to understand the challenges of teaching and learning in a pandemic, we must first recognize the warp-speed of the shift induced by the mass school closures this spring brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What transpired was a radical departure from prior educational practice. While there are those who would contend that schools have long had the capacity to successfully deliver online learning, the reality is that schools have never before attempted at this scale such a disruptive transformation in methodology and mode of delivery in education.

The lessons learned from this experience must be applied both systems-wide and at the classroom level upon our return to whatever we end up calling the "new normal." During our sudden foray into remote learning, several issues became immediately apparent to many in education -- and painfully evident to parents at home.