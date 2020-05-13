Local View: Lessons from a pandemic
Faces freezing on Zoom. Dogs barking in the background. No more “pass your papers up to the front.” In the modern era it’s, “Students, share your document with me on Google.” As for group work? We now call that “Go to your breakout rooms.”

In order to understand the challenges of teaching and learning in a pandemic, we must first recognize the warp-speed of the shift induced by the mass school closures this spring brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What transpired was a radical departure from prior educational practice. While there are those who would contend that schools have long had the capacity to successfully deliver online learning, the reality is that schools have never before attempted at this scale such a disruptive transformation in methodology and mode of delivery in education.

The lessons learned from this experience must be applied both systems-wide and at the classroom level upon our return to whatever we end up calling the "new normal." During our sudden foray into remote learning, several issues became immediately apparent to many in education -- and painfully evident to parents at home.

1. There is a secret sauce for success, and it’s not so secret: School districts that have invested more in development of learning management systems  and that already had robust blended (online and in-person) curriculum approaches combined with a computer or device checked out to each student were much better situated for the transformation to online learning. We need to step up investments in technology in education to ensure this is the new baseline.

2. There remain pervasive digital inequities in individual homes and within communities throughout our state. When pushed to full remote instruction, this is not a matter of convenience; it is a problem of privilege. We must address these inequities. While outstate broadband access is more limited, the reality is that technological shortcomings are by no means isolated to rural areas in Nebraska. Internet For All -- the provision of the Internet as a basic quality of life utility -- must be endorsed by citizens and promoted as a priority by the highest levels of policymakers.

3. It is time to finally embrace the whole child and understand we are addressing physical, mental and emotional needs in addition to academics. This has become evident given the extraordinary effort undertaken by schools to ensure that basic nutritional needs of children are being met during the school closures. Schools have served as a key conduit for the provision of basic sustenance needs for tens of thousands of Nebraska families.

4. The pandemic has taught all of us that teaching must include social, emotional and behavioral supports for children. The acute stress brought upon families by the COVID-19 pandemic has induced an even greater demand for mental health services for students, something that schools had already been striving to scale up in the last several years. ESU 6 and other entities moved adeptly to provide licensed mental health counselor support and teletherapy services for students to ensure continuity of specialized behavior support in the remote environment.

5. While the grand experiment of remote learning has had its share of challenges and setbacks, we should all be proud of the collective effort of Nebraska teachers and families during the pandemic. Many of our finest teachers have been teaching from home while they themselves are actively parenting ... the unique stressors of this service vocation and the demands we place on teachers have never been more apparent.

In this strangest of school years, let’s remember to celebrate the lessons learned. As an outcome of our shared experience, we should vow together to reemerge wiser in our educational practice and savvier in our strategies to serve Nebraska students.

John Skretta is the Educational Service Unit 6 administrator, headquartered in Milford and serving 16 area public school districts.

