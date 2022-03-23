Local View: Legislature needs less partisanship, not more

Once again legislation has been introduced to change the Nebraska Legislature into an overtly partisan institution.

It is a bad idea!

Nebraska voters approved a bold and meritorious initiative in 1934 that is a valuable legacy for the state’s citizens to retain. Having served in both the U.S. Congress (1979-2004), an increasingly dysfunctional partisan body, and in our nonpartisan state legislature (1975-1978), I want to offer my perception on that proposed change.

Of course Nebraska’s nonpartisan unicameral legislature has its critics, but so does every legislative body everywhere. The truth is that such dissatisfaction with the performance of legislative bodies at the state or local level is universal and not an altogether unhealthy condition among portions of the citizenry at any time if it results in necessary reforms and accountability from those we elect to represent us.

Such criticism is understandable since state legislatures routinely make or fail to make decisions on the kind of contentious issues that often most directly affect us in our daily lives.

Although our Nebraska state senators are elected on a nonpartisan ballot, with no party affiliation, some would argue that our Legislature has become more partisan in its performance than when I served there — when clear, down-the-line partisan votes were only seen on election law or redistricting. But who would want to replicate in our legislative chamber the type of counter-productive, dysfunctional partisanship found today in our Congress?

The answer, I suggest, is many state political party leaders, most of whom do not answer directly to voters as elected officials. Who else? Well perhaps governors, and especially Republican governors in this state might be expected to prefer a partisan legislative body, as year after year, as long as anyone can apparently recall, the majority of our state senators in any session are registered Republicans.

In fact, intermittently during the last four decades, Republican governors in our state for understandable reasons, by one means or another, have found it advantageous to seek to advance their agendas by coalescing the support of senators registered in their party. No doubt Democrat governors would do the same if there was a majority of senators registered as Democrats.

Nebraskans who want their legislators to answer to the people who elect them rather than primarily to political party leaders or a governor need to recognize that Nebraska governors already have an imbalance of power over the legislative branch.

In a state with no real limits on campaign contributions, Nebraska governors can raise extraordinary money or use their family’s wealth to support legislative candidates or defeat incumbent senators who oppose a governor’s initiatives or vote to override their vetoes.

Then, too, unlike the U.S. House where no member can be appointed to the office, Nebraska governors fill senatorial vacancies each session now with a significant number of supportive appointees. In fact, the imposition of term limits on senators has undoubtedly caused an increase in senators prematurely leaving in their second and last term for other opportunities, thus creating even more vacancies for the governor to fill.

The bottom line is this: In my considered opinion, despite examples of growing partisanship in the Nebraska Legislature, it still serves the citizens well through its nonpartisan organization by avoiding some of the most divisive, dysfunctional ultra-partisanship now found in the Congress and a great many states. Our Legislature comes closest to still being a citizens' Legislature, accessible and responsive to our citizens. Tell your state senator: “No to a change — we want less partisanship, not more.”

Doug Bereuter served Nebraska in the House of Representatives from 1979 to 2004.

