Local View: Legislature came up short

Money to pay rent or the mortgage. Access to food. Childcare amidst once unthinkable school closings. Jobs that are safe and allow you to stay home when you are sick. These are the urgent needs of Nebraskans as we fight a global pandemic.
The 2020 legislative session came to a close last week, however, with my colleagues and I failing to rise to the occasion and address these needs.
We have missed our window of opportunity to take action. We now return home until we reconvene next year, barring a special session. We often talk of the urban-rural divide in our body and our state, but the new divide this summer seemed to be those hit by the pandemic and those not yet harmed.
Business as usual for some. A crippling event causing lifelong devastation for others. The emotional debate right before we adjourned questioning the effectiveness of face masks highlighted this divide.
Tens of thousands of Nebraskans remain unemployed and face a sudden reduction in benefits as a result of inaction and partisan bickering at the federal level. Instead of coming together to fill this gap, we have left families -- and the Nebraska economy -- without continued access to the $681 million in federal unemployment benefits distributed since March that have kept our economy from falling off a cliff.
Most families have managed to weather this storm and hang on to their jobs. But now those families are facing another problem as schools try desperately to provide in-person instruction. Many are already switching to remote instruction or staggering students’ schedules.
Nebraska consistently tops the rankings in workforce participation, including ranking second in the percent of married couple families who both work. With parents at work, what are we supposed to do with all these kids? How are families going to pay for all this unexpected childcare? It is already cost burdensome; Nebraska is one of 33 states where childcare costs more than college, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
This is the reality our constituents are facing. We as a Legislature could have immediately pivoted to finding solutions to these problems. We had our chances. Time and time again, proposals like expanding access to childcare subsidies, halting evictions and foreclosures, ensuring protections for meatpacking workers, increasing access to food assistance and providing access to paid sick leave failed to advance.
Many of these potential remedies would have been temporary fixes at best, meant to address the most pressing issues until we return in January. In the face of the concerns we heard from constituents, these seemed like meager requests, yet we still failed to take action.
Others will point to the federal government emergency funding for costs related to the pandemic and the governor’s executive actions as enough. Hours of testimony last week in the Business and Labor Committee on the lack of employee protections for meatpacking workers show that is sadly not the case.
I hope that as we go back to our home districts, we all take the time to reflect on what we failed to get done for our fellow Nebraskans and return in January ready to better address their needs in this new reality.
Sen. Matt Hansen represents District 26, northeast Lincoln, in the Nebraska Legislature.
