Local View: Legislature came up short

Money to pay rent or the mortgage. Access to food. Childcare amidst once unthinkable school closings. Jobs that are safe and allow you to stay home when you are sick. These are the urgent needs of Nebraskans as we fight a global pandemic.

The 2020 legislative session came to a close last week, however, with my colleagues and I failing to rise to the occasion and address these needs.

We have missed our window of opportunity to take action. We now return home until we reconvene next year, barring a special session. We often talk of the urban-rural divide in our body and our state, but the new divide this summer seemed to be those hit by the pandemic and those not yet harmed.

Business as usual for some. A crippling event causing lifelong devastation for others. The emotional debate right before we adjourned questioning the effectiveness of face masks highlighted this divide.

Tens of thousands of Nebraskans remain unemployed and face a sudden reduction in benefits as a result of inaction and partisan bickering at the federal level. Instead of coming together to fill this gap, we have left families -- and the Nebraska economy -- without continued access to the $681 million in federal unemployment benefits distributed since March that have kept our economy from falling off a cliff.