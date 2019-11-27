Local View: Legislate green; build clean

As the world shifts from an old energy model to a new paradigm, Nebraska should take the lead. It is time (actually, it's long overdue) for all governments in Nebraska to take energy efficiency and clean energy seriously.

Any new public building or any remodeling of a public building should be required to save taxpayers’ money by being made energy efficient and be powered by at least 50% renewable energy initially. Then, every five years, the renewable requirement should be increased significantly.

Elected officials ought to be good stewards of our tax dollars. Energy efficiency and clean energy protect the environment and the health of the public. Private donors, as well, should focus their efforts on making public buildings sustainable.

The University of Nebraska recently announced $480 million of construction, renovation and improvements, the majority of which will be paid with donor money. Many years ago, an NU regent said something to the effect of: If the university keeps accepting the gifts of more buildings, we will go broke.