Local View: Leadership builds beltways

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has shown leadership speaking out about the need for additional funding to protect the corridor so that in time the East beltway can be built. Unfortunately less than 2% of the land in the corridor has been purchased. Still, we know where it will be built and can take steps to protect the corridor. Hopefully the city and county will increase funding to do so.

The current plans for both the East and South Beltways began in the mid-1990s under the leadership of then Mayor Mike Johanns. When I became mayor in 1999 we moved forward with designating the corridors for both projects and securing some initial federal funding for the South Beltway with the help of then Sen. Ben Nelson. In 2002 the estimated cost to build the South Beltway was $120 million. The current cost of the project is now almost three times that amount nearly $360 million. Delaying needed roads projects has a cost financially, in lost time to drivers and in lost lives.

Support and strong leadership for the South and East beltways continued under Mayors Coleen Seng and Chris Beutler. Now Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has continued with her support for the South and East beltways. That makes almost 50 years since the initial plans for a beltway and 25 years since the current plans were developed.