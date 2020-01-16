Local View: Leadership builds beltways

I am writing in support of the Lincoln Journal Star's editorial supporting construction of the South Beltway and the acquisition of right of way for the East Beltway ("Despite high cost, South Beltway has to be built," Dec. 27).
In particular, I write in praise of Gov. Pete Ricketts and Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Their decision in December to award a $352 million construction contract to build the long awaited Lincoln South Beltway showed strong, visionary leadership. The state expects construction to begin this May to build the 11-mile, four-lane freeway linking Nebraska Highway 2 and U.S. 77 on the south side of Lincoln.
The Nebraska Legislature also showed leadership in 2019 when it approved an innovative financing approach developed by the state Department of Transportation for the South Beltway to allow the work to be completed in three years but be paid for over eight years. Thank you, Sen. Mike Hilgers for carrying that bill.
Plans for a beltway around the city of Lincoln were first proposed in a 1971 study. The study designated Interstate 80 to be the north part of the beltway. The west part of the beltway was the only new stretch of the 1971 plan to be built. It is now called the Homestead Expressway and is Highway 77.
The south part of the beltway was proposed in 1971 to be just south of Pine Lake Road. That proposal was dropped as unnecessary at the time by people who could not envision the city of Lincoln growing enough to need a South Beltway in the future.
They were wrong. Wouldn’t it have been helpful for traffic movement in Lincoln had they built the South Beltway near Pine Lake Road prior to all the development that has occurred?
We can’t turn back the clock but we can learn from mistakes. I am very grateful the state is beginning construction in May on the South Beltway, which will run east-west just south of Saltillo Road before turning northeast to Highway 2 and connecting to an East Beltway that will eventually be built.
While I am praising leadership I would also like to praise the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County for acquiring the largest tract of land yet along the corridor of the future East Beltway. It is the latest move to protect the corridor for an East Beltway, which runs along what would be 127th Street.
In the 1971 study the East Beltway was proposed to run north-south a couple of blocks east of 84th Street. Again, we learned from the mistake of dropping the 1971 plan by recognizing Lincoln will continue to grow and designating a corridor for the East Beltway that will finish a freeway system around Lincoln through its connection of Interstate 80 and the South Beltway.
Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has shown leadership speaking out about the need for additional funding to protect the corridor so that in time the East beltway can be built. Unfortunately less than 2% of the land in the corridor has been purchased. Still, we know where it will be built and can take steps to protect the corridor. Hopefully the city and county will increase funding to do so.
The current plans for both the East and South Beltways began in the mid-1990s under the leadership of then Mayor Mike Johanns. When I became mayor in 1999 we moved forward with designating the corridors for both projects and securing some initial federal funding for the South Beltway with the help of then Sen. Ben Nelson. In 2002 the estimated cost to build the South Beltway was $120 million. The current cost of the project is now almost three times that amount nearly $360 million. Delaying needed roads projects has a cost financially, in lost time to drivers and in lost lives.
Support and strong leadership for the South and East beltways continued under Mayors Coleen Seng and Chris Beutler. Now Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has continued with her support for the South and East beltways. That makes almost 50 years since the initial plans for a beltway and 25 years since the current plans were developed.
Big projects take time and patience. They also take leadership and courage. Continued support and work will be needed to eventually build the East Beltway but in just a couple of years we should be able to enjoy a South Beltway. It wouldn’t happen without the support and work of many, many people over many years.
My thanks to all who supported and worked on the beltways projects, but today I especially thank Gov. Ricketts and Director Schneweis for their leadership and decision to begin construction of the South Beltway. Thank you.
Don Wesely was mayor of Lincoln from 1999 to 2003 and a former state senator.