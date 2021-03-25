Local View: LB366 a boost for entrepreneurs

Investment credits can be earned on expenditures for securing new buildings, repairing or maintaining Nebraska-based property and purchasing needed equipment. Hiring Nebraska residents and increasing wages are also eligible expenditures. Some recipients have even used it to invest in professional services, such as advertising.

Currently, the program offers a 20% refundable tax credit over an applicant’s lifetime for eligible investments. LB366 would increase the maximum tax credit from $10,000 to $20,000; allow family members to apply the credit to unrelated businesses; ask the Nebraska Department of Revenue to show more transparency when approving new applications; and continue the credit authorization to 2032.

Continuing authorization is the most important change, because the credit will expire unless the Legislature acts. Right now it is set to sunset at the end of 2022. That creates a world of uncertainty for those entrepreneurs who are looking for anything but. As an entrepreneur myself, I know how important certainty and stability can be in today’s economy.