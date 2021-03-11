Local View: LB324 is beef's best bet

I have been involved in a number of different aspects of the production side of beef agriculture for my entire life. I grew up on a family ranch in the Sandhills, was employed in sale barns and feedyards as I worked my way through college, and have worked on a variety of cattle ranches before owning and operating my own business, Broken Arrow Cattle Co.

Just like any other business, my fellow producers in the cattle industry are always looking for ways to generate sustainable profits in order to stay in business. Some have turned to direct sales, where we can get a premium for our products and answer the consumer’s demand for locally sourced food.

However, the backlog at local meat lockers is preventing many of us from being able to implement this business model.

LB324, introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt, has the ability to help bring needed solutions for the producers, local small business owners and consumers of the quality beef (and pork) that we proudly produce here in Nebraska. It can be a boon to the direct sales industry, which is exactly what our livestock producers need.

From the producers’ side of the equation, we must constantly be looking for ways to stay innovative, especially smaller producers looking to carve out a niche in an industry that can be very difficult to get started in.