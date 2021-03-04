Local View: LB122 would do irreparable harm to restaurant industry

LB122 would eliminate the tipped wage of $2.13 per hour for all tipped staff and jump them up to the state's minimum wage of $9 per hour.
If passed, this will be a 422% increase in labor costs to every restaurant and bar that has tipped employees.
This would affect every restaurant and bar in Nebraska.
This extreme increase of labor costs would force two choices for restaurants and bars: Increase all food and beverage by at least 50%, or force them close down for good.
It would be a big blow to a restaurant at any time. That it comes in the throes of a pandemic, only makes it a more dire situation for restaurant owners.
Believe me, I know.
In the winter of 2019-20, my restaurant, Rodizio Grill, was at a tipping point. We were finally beginning to make strides after six years. Staffing had tripled, the reviews were five-star and revenue was up 45%.
And then COVID-19 shut down everyone in mid-March.
Sales dropped by 90%. Staff was furloughed so they could get unemployment, and we scrambled as a management team to develop a to-go concept. We were trying to pivot a dining "experience" and shove it in a Styrofoam box. It was all about survival.
Then we received the first round of Paycheck Protection Program funds. We brought back all the staff that hadn't made other life plans for school or returning home.
As stipulated in the PPP funds forgiveness options, at least 65% of our monies had to be used for labor, and we had to ensure that all staff were paid exactly (or more) than what they were making pre-COVID. This also meant that tipped employees must be paid what they were making with their base wage of $2.13 plus tips.
When we averaged out what the tipped staff was making pre-COVID, the service staff equaled $14 per hour (more than the kitchen staff). So we decided to pay all staff, including kitchen and prep staff, $14 per hour. After all, we were a family, we were all working together.
Fast forward through the rest of 2020. Our best month should have been December with holiday parties, and it was our slowest of the winter because the Haymarket was empty.
For six years, Rodizio worked so hard to get guests to choose us. Then in 2020, we had to get guests to choose to dine in and then choose us.
But something changed in January. Something began moving the pendulum. We see a light at the end of the tunnel and a glimmer of hope to move forward.
I believe our second round of PPP funds will give us just enough stability to gain the traction needed to survive.
However, all this hard work and effort, the struggle and adaption, the value gained as a team persevered -- together -- would be lost with the passing of LB122.
LB122 would cause financial harm to our industry. Remember that I paid my workers $14 per hour during the first round of PPP. I use this information as a metric to prove that the tipped employees of Nebraska often make way more than $9 per hour, and they earn it. They work hard to meet or exceed the guest's expectations everyday.
They earn their wages and Lincoln and Nebraska continues to show their appreciation for this hard work by coming back out, dining in our restaurants, and tipping generously. (Thank you, Nebraska!)
I was recently asked to testify at the subcommittee hearing for LB122, I wrote a subsequent email to the senators on the Labor subcommittee and I am writing now to bring awareness of this bill.
Part of my testimony, and that of others who were in opposition of the bill, was to inform senators on the margins of the dine-in restaurant industry and that nationwide profit roughly is 5-10%.
I believe that the low level of profitability for restaurants and bars is widely unknown to the general public, and that's the fault of the industry for not making a better effort to inform.
As you can imagine, COVID made these margins even smaller or drove many businesses into the negative. If it weren't for the patience of vendors and landlords and PPP funds, most businesses would be closed.