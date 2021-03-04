Local View: LB122 would do irreparable harm to restaurant industry

As stipulated in the PPP funds forgiveness options, at least 65% of our monies had to be used for labor, and we had to ensure that all staff were paid exactly (or more) than what they were making pre-COVID. This also meant that tipped employees must be paid what they were making with their base wage of $2.13 plus tips.

When we averaged out what the tipped staff was making pre-COVID, the service staff equaled $14 per hour (more than the kitchen staff). So we decided to pay all staff, including kitchen and prep staff, $14 per hour. After all, we were a family, we were all working together.

Fast forward through the rest of 2020. Our best month should have been December with holiday parties, and it was our slowest of the winter because the Haymarket was empty.

For six years, Rodizio worked so hard to get guests to choose us. Then in 2020, we had to get guests to choose to dine in and then choose us.

But something changed in January. Something began moving the pendulum. We see a light at the end of the tunnel and a glimmer of hope to move forward.

I believe our second round of PPP funds will give us just enough stability to gain the traction needed to survive.