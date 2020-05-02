Local View: Lawmakers need to get to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s been more than a century since our nation has confronted a health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has filled hospitals, closed schools, confined us to our homes and brought our economy to a standstill.

Jobs are being lost at a record pace, and some project unemployment rates higher than those experienced during The Great Depression.

The federal government is providing states needed funding to navigate the crisis, and even though the legislative session is currently in recess, the pandemic response and the discussion around the use of federal dollars call for strong leadership from state legislators.

Gov. Pete Ricketts' leadership in the early stages of this crisis has been commendable. Going forward, his efforts will need to be complemented by work from state senators to ensure the voices and interests of all Nebraskans are heard and that the federal funds go where they are most needed.

Nebraska will need all the federal funding it receives, and then some, if our experience serving in the Legislature during and after The Great Recession is any indication.