Local View: Lawmakers need to get to work

It’s been more than a century since our nation has confronted a health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has filled hospitals, closed schools, confined us to our homes and brought our economy to a standstill.
Jobs are being lost at a record pace, and some project unemployment rates higher than those experienced during The Great Depression.
The federal government is providing states needed funding to navigate the crisis, and even though the legislative session is currently in recess, the pandemic response and the discussion around the use of federal dollars call for strong leadership from state legislators.
Gov. Pete Ricketts' leadership in the early stages of this crisis has been commendable. Going forward, his efforts will need to be complemented by work from state senators to ensure the voices and interests of all Nebraskans are heard and that the federal funds go where they are most needed.
Nebraska will need all the federal funding it receives, and then some, if our experience serving in the Legislature during and after The Great Recession is any indication.
We were fortunate to receive a massive influx of federal dollars in 2009 as the recession fallout took hold. Unlike the CARES Act, dollars that the state is receiving to help respond to the current health emergency, the 2009 federal funds, most of which were deposited into the state’s general fund, were intended to help us offset the economic impact of the recession. These dollars helped us protect key services like K-12 education as we dealt with the initial fallout.
But later that year, in spite of the federal aid, we found ourselves faced with a $334 million revenue shortfall as a result of the recession. We held a special session that fall to make painful budget cuts, but we were not close to being out of the woods.
At the start of the 2011 session, we were confronted by a $986.5 million shortfall that ultimately forced us to make another $650 million in damaging budget cuts.
To balance the budget, we eliminated state aid to cities and counties, reduced funding for K-12 education, corrections and several public assistance programs.
Nebraska lawmakers are still dealing with ramifications of these measures as the cuts to corrections contributed to highly-publicized problems with our state’s prison system, and the reductions in K-12 funding and aid to cities and counties increased our reliance on property taxes to fund local services.
Given that many economic experts believe the pandemic impact may be much greater than The Great Recession, it’s almost certain that our state and its policymakers will have very difficult years before them. Tough choices will be required regarding funding for vital services that Nebraskans will rely on more than ever.
Engaging in the discussion now, however, can help ensure legislators have a clear-eyed vision of what the state truly needs when it comes time to make tough choices.
The session may be in recess, but work can be done now to help lawmakers confront this monumental challenge once they reconvene. Constituent feedback can be collected and district needs can be assessed.
Legislative committees can hold hearings via online platforms to help Nebraskans communicate how the virus has impacted them. All of this will give lawmakers and the governor a better understanding of where resources should be deployed and what policies should be enacted.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the largest societal challenge of our lifetime. Strong leadership from state legislators in this moment will go far in ensuring the health of our state, its residents and its economy in the immediate term and into the future.
Kathy Campbell is a former state senator from Lincoln. John Harms is a former senator from Scottsbluff. Both are members of the OpenSky Policy Institute Legislative Alumni Advisory Committee and Board of Directors.
