Local View: Lawmakers must restore accountability

The Nebraska Legislature has an important opportunity this session to require and provide much needed governmental accountability for its citizens. A series of Nebraska Supreme Court rulings have spotlighted a shortcoming in Nebraska law and two bills currently in the Legislature would provide much needed accountability.

Imagine the horror of learning that a child in your family has been molested by a teacher in your school district. Imagine that horror being compounded by the realization that the school board was alerted to danger signs about this teacher, but looked the other way because it just seemed like “too much trouble” to confront the problem.

Weak leaders in your school district decided to just take the chance that the district’s own Jerry Sandusky would restrain himself ... and now a child in your family has been victimized.

Imagine if your family decided to open your home to a foster child. In the spirit of generosity, your family seeks to share what you have been given with a less fortunate teen. Child protective services knows, but does not tell you, that this teen has a history of molesting other children in foster placements. The teen then sexually attacks your children. Your children’s lives are altered forever.