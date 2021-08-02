Local View: Lawmakers lack economic literacy

Given the tax proposals presented in 2021 for legislative floor debate, it is obvious that over the past few decades, the rate of erosion of economic education in both Nebraska’s public and private schools, coupled with continued single-party dominance, has resulted in some functionally economic illiterate Nebraska state lawmakers.
When analyzing the economy, instead of using economic indicators such as warehouse inventories or whether the Feds are buying or selling bonds, their economic illiteracy becomes even more apparent when, to self-aggrandize, they choose the highly manipulated Dow Jones or unemployment rate.
A lack of economic literacy among both senators and constituents opens the door for larger problems.
Economic 101 theories or hypotheses such as the circular flow of money, marginal propensity to spend or save and multiplier effect are about as foreign to these lawmakers as the fact that business, household and government spending drives free markets and capitalism.
Instead of funding public schools adequately to increase local multiplier effects and circular flows of money, money is instead hemorrhaged to absentee mega ag landowners and foreign corporations.
To support crony capitalism and corporate socialism, Gov. Pete Ricketts and like-minded senators promote good property and Social Security tax cuts (LB1107 from 2019 and LB64 in 2021, for example) then conveniently and uncontrollably hang a corporate income tax cut (LB64) or incentive (LB1107) on the end of each bill.
The only meaningful, beneficial income tax breaks the Legislature passed this year were Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s Social Security LB64 and Sen. Tom Brewer's veterans benefit LB387 for state income tax exemption.
Why? The increased disposable income from these income tax breaks will likely be spent on consumer items in Nebraska and will not represent a leakage from Nebraska’s circular flow of money.
With no leakage, the multiplier effect will swell as additional disposable income is spent locally on consumer goods. Local economies will become more viable and capitalism stronger while increasing banks' reserve monies for consumer loans as well as new income sources for local carpenters, plumbers, car dealers, grocery stores, general merchandise retailers and so on.
The lost state revenue created by reducing national and international corporate taxation from 7.81% to 6.84%, honestly, is killing Nebraska’s ability to fund the multiplier effect. The same can be said of the $430 million in property tax relief through refundable tax credits and a smidgen of homestead exemption for a total of $1.7 billion to local and absentee multi-millionaire and billionaire ag landowners.
Why is it? As economics' marginal propensity to spend or save illustrates, wealthy corporations and individuals spend a lot of dollars on consumer goods, but they also save a lot of dollars.
These saved dollars represent a leakage from the circular flow of money, thus weakening capitalism and diminishing the economic impact of the multiplier effect.
Additionally, when these dollars flow to wealthy out-of-state individuals or corporations, those dollars are lost indefinitely from Nebraska’s revenue flow or circular flow of money.
An example of a leakage from the circular flow of money was the hiring of Texas Uber drivers during the College World Series. This action prompted Sen. Carol Blood to call for a moratorium on this practice.
Ricketts' political showboating, by sending state troopers to Texas at a cost to the state of $500,000, would fall into the same “leakage” category.
To further illustrate, unlike Nebraska’s veterans or Social Security retirees, Bill Gates, Ted Turner or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will most definitely not be taking their property tax relief refundable tax credits and travel to Ord to purchase a pair of new blue jeans or a hamburger at the truck stop.
Or stop by banks in Trenton, Burr, Louisville or Waco to seek an operational loan.
Or stop by the Sandhills Boot Company in Cody to purchase a new pair of cowboy boots.
Ask the small business owners in the state: “For job and economic growth, would you rather see a multimillionaire farmland owner or a multinational corporation get thousands of dollars in refundable income tax credits or cuts, or would you rather see thousands of retirees and tourists roaming the nearby streets with their additional disposable income from their Social Security and veterans tax cuts?"