Local View: Lawmakers lack economic literacy

These saved dollars represent a leakage from the circular flow of money, thus weakening capitalism and diminishing the economic impact of the multiplier effect.

Additionally, when these dollars flow to wealthy out-of-state individuals or corporations, those dollars are lost indefinitely from Nebraska’s revenue flow or circular flow of money.

An example of a leakage from the circular flow of money was the hiring of Texas Uber drivers during the College World Series. This action prompted Sen. Carol Blood to call for a moratorium on this practice.

Ricketts' political showboating, by sending state troopers to Texas at a cost to the state of $500,000, would fall into the same “leakage” category.

To further illustrate, unlike Nebraska’s veterans or Social Security retirees, Bill Gates, Ted Turner or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will most definitely not be taking their property tax relief refundable tax credits and travel to Ord to purchase a pair of new blue jeans or a hamburger at the truck stop.

Or stop by banks in Trenton, Burr, Louisville or Waco to seek an operational loan.

Or stop by the Sandhills Boot Company in Cody to purchase a new pair of cowboy boots.