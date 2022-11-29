Local View: Lawmaker must be brave, do good to help feed the hungry

For 1 in 10 people in Nebraska, food insecurity is a persistent stressor. For an increasing number of neighbors, it’s a new hardship. Food Bank staff and volunteers have heard a familiar question repeated more and more frequently, “What do I do? This is my first time here.”

In November, 33% more neighbors received food at the Food Bank of Lincoln compared to July. The number of guests has steadily increased from 648 to 753 in August … 756 in September … 768 in October and, most recently to 972 this month.

These are numbers from just one mobile food distribution site. It is not only a big-city issue. It is happening in Crete, Peru, Tecumseh, York, Humboldt and in many of the Food Bank’s 16-county, Southeast Nebraska service area communities.

The high demand, despite low unemployment in our state, indicates a bigger concern. My mother would advise me not to worry but to get busy doing something to help. We don’t always agree, but in this instance, she’s right.

National headlines suggest congressional gridlock. Closer to home, murmurs hint at the destiny of our unicameral. It’s time for us to step up and work together or step aside to make room for those who will. Hungry seniors, working families, veterans and children count on it.

Ask a Food Bank employee or volunteer who has looked into the eyes of the hardworking, sacrificing, country-serving neighbors we meet in our lines. We hear expressions of gratitude and sighs of relief as oranges, frozen meat, canned vegetables, sweet potatoes and cereal are placed in hands or loaded into vehicles.

In our food lines, we see guests’ wearing clothing touting political messages and vehicles decorated with bumper stickers of one party persuasion or another. Hunger is neither Republican nor Democrat. It is both and everything in between. Every one of our neighbors is welcome because the equitable access to healthy food is not political. It is fundamental human service.

Food and feeding are the exact opposite of increasingly polarizing political rhetoric. Food brings us together. It literally heals. When it’s absent, we see the impact in behavior, decision-making and community.

Psychiatrist and author Mark Goulston wrote, “Understanding a person’s hunger and responding to it is one of the most potent tools you’ll ever discover for getting through to anyone you meet in business or your personal life.”

For a mother I met in one of our food lines, her teenage daughter is her motivation. While that mom waited for food, she apologized to me for being there. She felt ashamed. She said she knew other people in line had it much worse. She has a job and a mountain of medical bills she can’t overcome. That day, she needed to swallow her pride to feed her teenage daughter. I’ll never forget the message on that mom's shirt. It wasn’t political. It was inspirational: “Be brave.”

Bravery is often disguised as vulnerability before it is seen as heroic.

We need our political leaders to be brave. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse are in positions to take immediate action. We urge them to vote to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit, which is an historic opportunity to address hunger and improve the nutrition, health and well-being of our nation.

In January, when our state legislators and federal delegates return to decision-making tables, we need their bravery to care about all our families’ tables.

Federally, the Farm Bill, which is the centerpiece federal legislation for food and farming, could strengthen federal nutrition programs for children, families and senior citizens. In turn, it could strengthen personal resources and reduce some of the strain on the charitable food system.

In our state capitol, critical legislation related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assistance will be debated. More can be done to SNAP benefits that would relieve some pressure for individuals while providing economic boosts to grocery retailers and communities.

More than ever, we need concerned citizens to act. Raise your voices and expectations for across-the-aisle action. Like the mom I met in line, we need to do something brave in the interest of doing some good.