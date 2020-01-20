Local View: Law, politics muddy in killing

We should have a robust international law about peace and war, as well as an effective law of war about the process of fighting. But law about the start of war (jus ad bellum) is as weak as the law of war (jus in bello). This is in part because the U.N. Security Council is now badly divided, as it was during the Cold War, with the major powers there often unable to come to agreement.

The United States, claiming to be a rule-of-law state, should have an effective constitutional law about war powers. But since 1950 it has broken down, with both parties tolerating ambiguity about who acts and how regarding foreign violence. (Courts do not want to get into this political thicket.)

For now, the status of international and domestic law leaves us with power politics largely devoid of clear law. Trump authorized the killing of the top Iranian general in what passes for peacetime. Soleimani had a lot of American and other blood on his hands, but it was a risky act, probably not justified by international law and taken without consultation with congressional leaders.

Iran in its weakness has not resorted to major retaliation. It might try a cyberattack on the United States, which opens another Pandora’s box about whether a cyberattack rather than a kinetic attack can start a war. Trump has not consistently beaten the war drums, in part to please his supporters. War remains on the shelf, but so does clarity about the law applicable to the killing of Soleimani.

David P. Forsythe is an emeritus professor and the Charles J. Mach Distinguished Professor of Political Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he taught international relations for nearly 40 years.

