Local View: Language can close rift

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, America’s racial struggle was thrown into the global arena, sparking reactions from Atlanta to Berlin to Accra. Leaders took a stand against racism, creating “diversity” committees and hiring positions responsible for inclusion.

Now that the dust is settling, I ask the question: “Are we making progress towards creating a more inclusive world?”

As an ameliorative gesture, the Associated Press began capitalizing the “b” in Black because the term captures “an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa.”

AP’s move deserves plaudits, but it comes short as this appellation is loaded with negative import. First, if “African” is used to define Blacks — that is, anyone with African ancestry — then, why not simply stick with the identifier “African”?

Moreover, “Black” is problematic because it creates space for “white,” a corollary that also has racist roots. As W.E.B. Dubois and others have long argued, whiteness is a socially constructed category and an invented terminology used as a machinery for the advancement of western European dominance. The term itself is an aberration since so-called whites are really, in the more accurate description of pigmentation, mostly orange and pink.

Hence, the reason why I think this dubious binary of “Black” and “White” only serves to divide us. In the English language, black is the opposite of white, with the former having a net negative connotation when compared to the latter, which has a net positive connotation. The terms are expedient. Yet, we have to drop them altogether if we are going to create a more inclusive world together.

After my youngest child was born in 2020, the nurse brought a form for me to fill our information. I was supposed to indicate my race. I noticed that the races were not listed in alphabetical order. It was "White" followed by "Black." However, the rest of the races that followed (e.g. Asian), listed in alphabetical order, were not color-based. This says something about how perniciously these terms are used and where the tension lies.

Not surprising, there is a great deal of racial tension between people of African and European origins. Both cultures have historically interacted with each other on the African continent and presently Africans immigrate to Western countries more than other regions of the world. If we can resolve this tension, the world would breathe a sigh of relief from racism.

An appellation that would more convincingly signify ancestry would be to replace the term “white” with “European Americans,” so that it would form a parallel term with what we already have as “African Americans.”

Calling some people “Black” and others "white" suggests they are diametrically opposite to each other. In an ideal world, every American would simply be "American," without any qualifiers. If we must categorize, however, culture — not color — should be the basis of classification.

Another problematic term is “people of color,” an umbrella term used to categorize non-European Americans. Again, instead of emphasizing “color,” a practice discouraged by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., why not use “non-European"? The world has stopped using “yellow” to describe the Chinese, and “red” to describe Indigenous Americans. We have also stopped using “negro,” even though it translates to “Black."

We can drop “Black,” “person of color” and “white” from our vocabulary as well. These terms create an inferior-superior gradient, which divides us.

To foster harmony, organizations can remove "white" and “Black” from their nomenclature and replace them with “European” or "European American" and “African” or “African American,” respectively.

We can recognize our human differences based on cultural heritage. There are over 80 ethnic groups in Europe and over 3,000 ethnic groups in Africa, yet many from these continents are of the same hue. It cannot be that color is a key differentiating factor among humans. Therefore, let us acknowledge our common humanity as well as historical injustices, which continue to haunt us today, all while decolonizing our language.

Decolonizing our language, along with implementing initiatives that empower minoritized groups in America, is how to honor our differences.

It is because of this belief that I will continue to skip all race options on forms, writing only “Human” in place of race. By doing this, I am paying service to the fundamental and true axiom: I am because we are – Ubuntu!

Prince JK Osiri, lives in Lincoln and is a professor of management practice and a Daugherty Global Institute fellow at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is the creator of MARVEL: My African Roots Verified by Experience and Love and founder at Osiri University, a platform that is championing a decolonized curriculum.

