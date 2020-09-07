Local View: Labor for your health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day is the first federal holiday dedicated to everyday wage earners -- more specifically dedicated to those wage earners who, during the Gilded Age, joined together and began to introduce meaningful democracy to the nation’s workplaces.

The Gilded Age is thought of as a time of “robber barons” and “huddled masses yearning to be free.” It was a time of great power imbalance. This period of great economic growth was marked by the amassing of great fortunes, economic inequality, the rise of labor unions and strikes over issues of wages, hours of work and other terms of employment. In this time of great inequality, the importance of organized labor to living a decent life was on the ascendency.

Samuel Gompers, the first president of the American Federation of Labor, was asked, “What does labor want?” His reply became the first mission statement of the labor movement.

“What do we want? More schoolhouses and less jails; more books and less arsenals; more learning, less crime; more leisure, less greed; more justice, less revenge; in fact, more of the opportunities to cultivate our better natures.”

Gompers was advocating that unions challenge the way the political economy is structured in order to make the American Dream available to all wage earners both union and non-union.