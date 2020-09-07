Local View: Labor for your health

Labor Day is the first federal holiday dedicated to everyday wage earners -- more specifically dedicated to those wage earners who, during the Gilded Age, joined together and began to introduce meaningful democracy to the nation’s workplaces.
The Gilded Age is thought of as a time of “robber barons” and “huddled masses yearning to be free.” It was a time of great power imbalance. This period of great economic growth was marked by the amassing of great fortunes, economic inequality, the rise of labor unions and strikes over issues of wages, hours of work and other terms of employment. In this time of great inequality, the importance of organized labor to living a decent life was on the ascendency.
Samuel Gompers, the first president of the American Federation of Labor, was asked, “What does labor want?” His reply became the first mission statement of the labor movement.
“What do we want? More schoolhouses and less jails; more books and less arsenals; more learning, less crime; more leisure, less greed; more justice, less revenge; in fact, more of the opportunities to cultivate our better natures.”
Gompers was advocating that unions challenge the way the political economy is structured in order to make the American Dream available to all wage earners both union and non-union.
Today, the work continues. The economy may be headed for the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. And the cause is a worldwide pandemic. So wage earners uncertain of what the economic future holds are also appropriately worried about known health hazards in their workplaces.
Unions are there to help. They have a track record that includes being “the folks who brought you the weekend.” They created the ladders that literally millions of everyday wage earners used to climb out of poverty and into the middle class.
They address the power imbalance that is at the heart of at-will employment. In doing so, they counter the employers’ unilateral right to set and change wages, hours and terms of employment.
And all sorts of employees form labor unions. The American Association of University Employees represents the University of Nebraska at Omaha's faculty in negotiating labor contracts. The mechanical engineers at Boeing and elsewhere are protected by a union contract, as are those who work in the airline industry from pilots to baggage handlers. One of the fastest growing sections for unions is health care. Employees want and need that meaningful voice in collectively determining their future quality of life.
So this year, as we contemplate work, unions are there to help bring security and safety to employees across the nation. In Nebraska, meat processing has proven to be a hotbed of COVID-19 infections.
The Occupational Safety and Health Act was passed, because history revealed that employers left to their own devices put workplace safety and health on the back burner. Normally, OSHA establishes enforceable guidelines for handling known health hazards in the workplace. But with meat processing OSHA has issued unenforceable “suggestions.”
Where there’s a union, because health and safety is a “term of employment” employers can be pressured to “do the right thing.” In a non-union setting the at-will employer is free to follow or ignore the “suggestions” depending on how they may affect the employer’s “bottom line.” That makes labor unions a safeguard that all wage earners deserve but only few have.
Now, that is something to think about this week of Labor Day.
John Kretzschmar is the director of the William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
