Nebraskans are fortunate to benefit from several commercial airport options. In fact, there are four airports offering commercial airline service within a two-hour drive of the farm outside Central City where I grew up and still call home today.

In central Nebraska, the Kearney and Grand Island airports offer nonstop service to Dallas, Las Vegas, Phoenix/Mesa and Denver. From Lincoln, travelers can reach Chicago, Denver and Houston and, soon, seven more nonstop destinations. And from Omaha, there are nonstop flights to dozens of places including New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle.

As a commercial airline pilot for three decades, I literally traveled the world. Among the many hundreds of destinations I had the privilege of flying into, one stood out from the others.

It was a destination that gave me goosebumps time after time: our nation’s capital -- Washington, D.C. -- and specifically the airport whose runway hugs the Potomac River. Catching a glimpse of the monuments, the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol while arriving into or departing from Reagan National Airport is special for passengers and pilots alike.

Reagan National is much more than a tourist destination. It’s a key access point for Americans to conveniently do business in our nation’s capital. Nebraskans are fortunate to currently have two daily weekday nonstop flights from Omaha to Reagan. Fortunate because slots, as they are called, or the departures and arrivals, at Reagan are highly coveted.

In fact, today, there is a so-called “slot and perimeter rule” enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration that ensures dozens of smaller and regional airports, such as Omaha, have access to Reagan. Without this rule which ensures access for nonstop air service to airports within 1,250 miles of Reagan (Omaha’s Eppley Airfield is 1,010 miles from Reagan) airlines would likely opt for more profitable long-haul flights and pass on less profitable short-hauls.

As a conservative, I believe smaller government and less regulation are superior to a bigger-government and more-regulation approach. But in the instance of the perimeter rule, which ensures nonstop flights to Washington‘s Reagan National Airport from dozens of mid-size airports such as Omaha, a little regulation has done a lot of good.

There’s a multitude of reasons to support preserving the existing FAA slot and perimeter rule and with it protecting Omaha’s nonstop flights to Reagan National Airport. Maintaining access for Nebraskans to Reagan National Airport is important for business, tourism, health care and the military.

It’s also a matter of safety. As a veteran pilot, I understand the need to manage congestion at the nation’s airports including those like Reagan National Airport that have only one runway. The fact is Reagan National Airport already serves almost 10 million more passengers per year than it was designed to handle. With a shortage in pilots and air traffic controllers, changes to the slot and perimeter rule would not be sustainable and will cause further delays and daily disruption rippling across our nation’s airports.

Why does this matter now?

This year Congress will consider potential changes to the FAA’s slot and perimeter rule in place at Reagan National Airport. In fact, the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, of which our own U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer is a member, is expected to take up the issue soon as part of the FAA reauthorization.

For Nebraska’s sake its best to maintain the status quo, keep the slot and perimeter rule at Reagan National Airport as it stands today, and ensure continued nonstop flight access from Omaha to Washington, D.C.