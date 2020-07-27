Local View: Judges fulfilling hard job

Shared parenting time, while important, is not appropriate in every case. Does one look at shared hours, minutes, or days, or should a court be looking at sharing, or the ability to share, meaningful and quality time with the children?

Often with today’s work schedules, those are two very different issues. Should the court be looking at “equal time” or “equal quality time.” Each case requires a careful analysis of numerous factors.

Mr. Keiser has suggested that the family law system has failed children. He discusses the fact that there should be “objective standards” used in deciding child custody cases. That standard is “what is in the best interest of the child.” Isn’t that what it is all about, courts striving to determine what is best for the child in a custody case?

Judges make meaningful, carefully thought out decisions, which they believe are in the best interests of the child based on the evidence before them. For those rare cases where mistakes are made, the parties both have access to the Court of Appeals and ultimately the Nebraska Supreme Court.